Related Articles
Turbocharger Market Observe Substantial Growth by 2017-2025
A turbocharger is essentially a device which enhances efficiency and power output of internal combustion engines. Increase in efficiency is achieved by forcing extra air into the combustion chamber. The extra air forced into the combustion chamber results in fuel addition and better combustion rate, which eventually boosts the conventional or naturally aspirated engine. A […]
Frozen Food Market Size, Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Business Opportunity by Forecast 2023
Market Overview: The benefits of frozen food are one of the primary factors that are driving the expansion of the industry. Since the food products can be safely consumed over a long period of time, frozen foods are highly demanded by the working population who are looking out for quick fix options in terms of […]
Burgeoning Industrial Applications to Propel Kaolin and Metakaolin Market
Kaolin, also known as china clay, is composed of hydrated aluminosilicate clay mineral kaolinite. It possesses properties such as flat particle shape, excellent opacity, non-abrasive texture and chemical inertness among others. Kaolin has a wide range of industrial applications such as paper, ceramics, paints & adhesives and other specialty uses. In addition, kaolin is used […]