Stevia Market: Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Demand by Forecast 2018 to 2023

Global Stevia Market Overview:

Due to the large number of health advantages associated with Stevia consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Stevia Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022.

Health awareness and rising adoption of table sugar alternatives have prompted the growth of stevia in the daily diet of individuals. The sector is driven in a major way by the rising demand for natural plant based sweeteners. Rising health concerns among the consumers and escalating popularity of plant based sweeteners is identified to boost the demand for stevia on a global platform. Health benefits gained out of Stevia consumption are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growth of the natural sweeteners extracts market is also supporting the growth of this market. However, conflicts related to stevia consumption and debatable correlations with weight gain would affect the growth of this market on a large scale.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Stevia are Purecircle, Ingredion Inc. Tate & Lyle Plc., Evolve, Stevia Corp., Cargill Inc., GLG Life Tech Corp., Stevia Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Steviafirst and Xinghua GL Stevia Co.Ltd

Intended Audience:

Stevia manufacturers

Sugar substitutes manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

Stevia is currently being used as follows:

Sweetener of soft drinks, especially diet cola. It is also used in the flavoring of water.

Liquid sweetener of food and beverages like yogurt, coffee or tea. It can be considered a tabletop product.

Sweetener in low-carbohydrate diets, as it does not add any calories. It is used as a dietary supplement.

Its powder form can be used for baking, but the ratio varies with that of sugar. It may be used with other natural and low-calorie sweeteners like erythritol.

Stevia is used as an ingredient in food and beverage products throughout Asia and South America. These include soft drinks, bread, ice creams, desserts, sauces, yogurts, pickled foods, chewing gums, candies, seafood and processed vegetables.

It is used as a natural additive in toothpaste and mouthwashes.

As a topical application against skin conditions like dermatitis and eczema.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific will witness maximum growth in the stevia market followed by North America and Europe. In terms of value, the market size of Asia-Pacific will continue to be highest market share. The increasing per capita disposable income in India and China and growing demand for zero calorie products will drive the demand for stevia.

Furthermore, changing lifestyle and shifting food consumption pattern in countries like China and India will propel the growth of stevia in the Asia-Pacific.

