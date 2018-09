Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Market forecast By Thermostats ( By Types (Standalone (CAV, VAV, FCU, Package Unit and Others including Globe Valve and Control Ball valve), Communicating (CAV, VAV, FCU, Package Unit and Others including Globe Valve and Control Ball valve), By Technology (Wired and Wireless)), By Valve & Actuators (2-Way (Butterfly Valve, PICV and Others (Globe Valve and Control Ball valve), 3-Way (Butterfly Valve, PICV and Others including 1-Way and 4-Way), By Damper Actuators (HVAC Application (Butterfly Valve, PICV and Others including Globe Valve and Control Ball valve), Air Volume Control (Butterfly Valve, PICV and Others including Globe Valve and Control Ball valve), Fire & smoke, By Sensors (Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Air Quality Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Others)), By Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP), (By Application (Pump , Fan and Others), By Verticals (Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential and Others including Education Building and BFSI), By Regions (Eastern, Western, Central and Southern) and Competitive Landscape

The government of Saudi Arabia introduced several development plans such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan 2020, with the objective of accelerating growth and diversification of the national economy. Such initiatives would help the non-oil sector to grow and promote the development of commercial buildings, offices, healthcare centers and hotels in the future. Hence, the market for building energy management components in the country is expected to grow consequentially during the forecast period.

According to 6Wresearch, the Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-24. The development of large entertainment cities in several regions of the country, such as Riyadh and Jeddah, would involve the construction of new healthcare centers, hotels, commercial buildings and other social infrastructure, which would drive the market achieve a steady growth in the forecast period.

Building energy management system components are a basic requirement in the designing of an automated building, where these are used on large scale for regulating various HVAC functions. Healthcare and hospitality sectors of the country generate the highest market demand for such components, where these are employed to regulate the air flow round the clock.

The report comprehensively covers the Building Energy Management System Components Market by type, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market

Revenues for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market

Revenues until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues By Types for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues By Types until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues By Technology for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues By Technology until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues By Verticals for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues By Verticals until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators Market Revenues By Types for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators Market Revenues By Types until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators Market Revenues By Verticals for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators Market Revenues By Verticals until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues By Types for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues By Types until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues By Verticals for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Revenues By Verticals until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues By Types for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues By Types until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues By Verticals for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues By Verticals until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues

By Types for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market

Revenues By Types until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues

By Verticals for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market

Revenues By Verticals until 2024.

• Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues

by Regions for the Period 2014-2017.

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market

Revenues by Regions until 2024.

• Market Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends and Developments.

• Players Market Share

• Company Profiles.

• Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Thermostats

o By Types

■ Standalone

› CAV

› VAV

› FCU

› Package Unit

› Others (Globe Valve and Control Ball valve)

■ Communicating

› CAV

› VAV

› FCU

› Package Unit

› Others (Globe Valve and Control Ball valve)

o By Technology

■ Wired

■ Wireless

• By Valve & Actuators

o 2-Way

■ Butterfly Valve

■ PICV

■ Others (Globe Valve, Control Ball valve, etc.)

o 3-Way

■ Butterfly Valve

■ PICV

■ Others (Globe Valve and Control Ball valve)

o Others (1-Way and 4-Way)

• By Damper Actuators

o HVAC Application

■ Butterfly Valve

■ PICV

■ Others (Globe Valve and Control Ball valve)

o Air Volume Control

■ Butterfly Valve

■ PICV

■ Others (Globe Valve, Control Ball valve, etc.)

o Fire & smoke

• By Sensors

o Temperature Sensors

o Humidity Sensors

o Air Quality Sensors

o Pressure Sensors

o Others

• By Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP)

o By Application

■ Pump

■ Fan

■ Others

• By Verticals

o Commercial

o Hospitality

o Healthcare

o Residential

o Others (Education Buildings and BFSI)

• By Regions

o Eastern

o Western

o Central

o Southern

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Overview

3.1 Saudi Arabia Country Indicators

3.2 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

3.3 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenue Share,

By Types, 2017 & 2024F

3.4 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenue Share,

By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

3.5 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Industry Life Cycle, 2017

3.6 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Porter’s Five Forces, 2017

4. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Trends

6. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Overview

6.1 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues

6.2 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

6.2.1 Saudi Arabia Standalone Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.2.2 Saudi Arabia Communicating Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.3 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Technology, 2017 & 2024F

6.3.1 Saudi Arabia Wired Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wireless Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

6.4 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

6.5 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

6.6 Competitive Benchmarking, By Thermostats Types

7. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Overview

7.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.2 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Actuator Types, 2017 & 2024F

7.2.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue, By Actuator Type, 2014-2024F

7.3 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Port Type, 2014-2024F

7.3.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Port Type, 2014-2024F

7.3.1.1 Saudi Arabia 2 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share,

By Valve Type, 2014-2024F

7.3.1.2 Saudi Arabia 2 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues,

By Valve Type, 2014-2024F

7.3.1.3 Saudi Arabia 3 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share,

By Valve Type, 2017 & 2024F

7.3.1.4 Saudi Arabia 3 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues,

By Valve Type, 2014-2024F

7.4 Saudi Arabia Valve and Actuator Market (Control Valve) Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

7.5 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

7.6 Competitive Benchmarking, By Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Types

8. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Overview

8.1 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

8.3 Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3.1 Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2014 & 2024F

8.3.2 Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Types, 2017-2024F

8.4 Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

8.4.2 Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F

8.5 Saudi Arabia Fire & Smoke Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.6 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

8.7 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

8.8 Competitive Benchmarking, By Damper Actuators Types

9. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Overview

9.1 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

9.2.1 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F

9.3 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

9.3.1 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

9.4 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

9.5 Competitive Benchmarking, By Sensors Types

10. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Overview

10.1 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.2 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenue Share,

By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

10.2.1 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2024F

10.3 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

10.3.1 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2024F

10.4 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking, By Variable Frequency Drive Types

11. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Overview, By Verticals

11.1 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Commercial Vertical, 2014-2024F

11.2 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Residential Vertical, 2014-2024F

11.3 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Hospitality Vertical, 2014-2024F

11.4 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Healthcare Vertical, 2014-2024F

11.5 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Other Verticals, 2014-2024F

12. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Overview, By Regions

12.1 Saudi Arabia Central Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

12.2 Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

12.3 Saudi Arabia Western Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

12.4 Saudi Arabia Southern Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

13. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market – Key Performance Indicators

13.1 Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

13.2 Saudi Arabia Construction Market Outlook

13.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Outlook

14. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Opportunity Assessment

14.1 Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Opportunity Assessment,

By Types, 2024F

14.2 Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.3 Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.4 Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.5 Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

14.6 Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

15. Company Profiles

15.1 ABB Automation LLC

15.2 Al Salem Johnson Controls

15.3 AVK Saudi Valves Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

15.4 Belimo Automation FZE

15.5 Bray International, Inc.

15.6 Emerson Process Management Arabia LTD

15.7 Honeywell International Inc.

15.8 Orton S.R.L

15.9 Schneider Electric SE

15.10 Siemens AG

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. Disclaimer

List of Figures

1. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

2. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Market Revenue Share,

By Types, 2017 & 2024F

3. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Market Revenue Share,

By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

4. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Industry Life Cycle 2017

5. Saudi Vision 2030 – Key Targets

6. Saudi Vision 2030 Goals for Non-Oil Sector

7. Saudi Arabia Non-Oil Revenues, 2012-2018E ($ Billion)

8. Upcoming Construction Projects in Saudi Arabia

9. Upcoming Economic Cities in Saudi Arabia

10. Figure 10: Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

11. Saudi Arabia Building Sector Construction Contracts Awards, 2013-2017 ($ Million)

12. Saudi Arabia Pace of Project Cancellations, 2013-2017 ($ Billion)

13. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

14. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

15. Saudi Arabia Standalone Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

16. Saudi Arabia Communicating Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

17. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Technology, 2017 & 2024F

18. Saudi Arabia Wired Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

19. Saudi Arabia Wireless Thermostat Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

20. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

21. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

22. Saudi Arabia Standalone Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

23. Saudi Arabia Communicating Thermostats Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

24. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

25. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

26. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Port Type, 2017 & 2024F

27. Saudi Arabia 2 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Valve Type, 2017 & 2024F

28. Saudi Arabia 3 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Valve Type, 2017 & 2024F

29. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

30. Saudi Arabia Valve & actuators (Control Valves) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

31. Saudi Arabia 2-Way Valve & actuators (Control Valves) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

32. Saudi Arabia 3-Way Valve & actuators (Control Valves) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

33. Saudi Arabia 2- Way Butterfly Valve Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

34. Saudi Arabia 2- Way PICV Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

35. Saudi Arabia 3-Way Butterfly Valve Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

36. Saudi Arabia 3-Way PICV Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

37. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

38. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

39. Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

40. Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

41. Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

42. Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

43. Saudi Arabia Fire & Smoke Damper Actuators Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

44. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

45. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

46. Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

47. Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

48. Saudi Arabia Fire & Smoke Damper Actuators Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

49. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

50. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2017 & 2024F

51. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

52. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

53. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

54. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

55. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2017 & 2024F

56. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

57. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Commercial Vertical, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

58. Riyadh Office Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

59. Jeddah Office Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

60. Riyadh Retail Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

61. Jeddah Retail Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

62. Riyadh Hotel Supply, 2014-2019F (No. of Rooms)

63. Jeddah Hotel Supply, 2014-2019F (No. of Rooms)

64. Major Upcoming Healthcare Projects in Saudi Arabia

65. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Residential Vertical, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

66. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Hospitality Vertical, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

67. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Healthcare Vertical, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

68. Upcoming Healthcare Projects in Saudi Arabia

69. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Revenues,

By Other Verticals, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

70. Saudi Arabia Central Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

71. Saudi Arabia Central Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

72. Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

73. Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

74. Saudi Arabia Western Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

75. Saudi Arabia Western Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

76. Saudi Arabia Southern Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

77. Saudi Arabia Southern Region Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System

Components Market Market Revenues, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

78. Saudi Arabia Actual Government Spending Vs Actual Government Revenues, 2012-2021F ($ Billion)

79. Saudi Arabia Government Budget Spending Outlook, 2018E ($ Billion)

80. Saudi Arabia Construction Contracts Awards, 2016-2017 ($ Million)

81. Saudi Arabia Building Construction Projects Value by Status, 2017

82. Saudi Arabia Value of Awarded Contracts, 2013-2018E ($ Billion)

83. Value of Projects at Pre-Execution Stage By Industry, 2017 ($ Million)

84. Saudi Arabia Building Energy Management System Components Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2024F

85. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

86. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

87. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

88. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

89. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2024F

90. Number of Under Construction Manufacturing Factories as on Q1, 2017

91. Riyadh Industrial Cities Composition, 2014 & 2018

92. Saudi Arabia International Visitor Arrivals (Million)

List of Tables

1. Major Upcoming Infrastructure Projects

2. Saudi Arabia Standalone Thermostats Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

3. Saudi Arabia Standalone Thermostats Market Revenues, By Types, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

4. Saudi Arabia Communicating Thermostats Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

5. Saudi Arabia Communicating Thermostats Market Revenues, By Types, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

6. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

7. Saudi Arabia Thermostats Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

8. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Actuator Type, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

9. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Actuator Type, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

10. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Port Type, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

11. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Port Type, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

12. Saudi Arabia 2 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Valve Type, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

13. Saudi Arabia 2 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Valve Type, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

14. Saudi Arabia 3 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Valve Type, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

15. Saudi Arabia 3 Way Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Valve Type, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

16. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

17. Saudi Arabia Valves & Actuators (Control Valve) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

18. Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

19. Saudi Arabia HVAC Application Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Types, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

20. Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

21. Saudi Arabia Air Volume Control Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Type, 2018-2024 ($ Million)

22. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

23. Saudi Arabia Damper Actuators Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

24. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

25. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Types, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

26. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

27. Saudi Arabia Sensors Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

28. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

29. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Application Type,

2018-2024 ($ Million)

30. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

31. Saudi Arabia Variable Frequency Drive (1/2 HP – 90 HP) Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

32. Upcoming Residential Projects in Saudi Arabia

33. Upcoming Hotels Projects in Saudi Arabia

34. Saudi Arabia Budget Expenses By Sectors, 2017 and 2018 ($ Billion)

35. List of Major Infrastructure Projects in Saudi Arabia

36. Upcoming Manufacturing Facilities in Saudi Arabia

