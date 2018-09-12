Uncategorized

Pre-Harvest Equipment Market, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the increased consumption of agricultural food and growth in the agriculture machinery industry.

Overview

The Global Pre-harvest Market is expected to reach USD 74.41 billion by 2023, growing at the CAGR of 6.15% from 2018 to 2023. Farm operations are timely performed and the quality of agricultural commodities produced by the use of machinery is better. The workload is decreased and also it brings about a change in the characteristics of agricultural practices. The Agriculture industry is presently facing many challenges: producing more food to feed the rapidly growing population with a waning labor force. Without the use of agricultural equipment, it is likely to become very difficult to sustain the needs of this growing population.

Drivers and Restraints:

The Global Pre-Harvest Market is driven by the factors such as enhanced farm yield and lessening in labor requirement. The increased consumption of food due to the population growth, augmented farm mechanization level and rising income of middle-class farmers in developing are the factors useful for the growth of the market. Additionally, several government initiatives and subsidiaries provided by them, especially in developing economies are projected to augment global pre-harvest market throughout the forecast period. The lack of awareness and hefty cost of farm equipment, are the major challenges in the growth of the market. The Primary restraining factors for agricultural equipment market are the small and fragmented land holdings in various parts of the world.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography, the global pre-harvest equipment market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa.  Further, robust economic growth and rapid rise in population size are fuelling the growth of the agricultural sector in countries such as India, China , and Thailand. In addition, the increased awareness about increasing farm yield and improved efficiency of equipment which result in high-quality produce are also the causes of this rapid growth in these countries.

Deere & Company (U.S.), CNH Global (The Netherlands), and AGCO Corp (U.S.). are the market leaders with a combined share of about 60%. The other players include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (India), Valmont Industries Inc.(U.S.), Iseki & Company Ltd(Japan), etc. Deere & Company is the market leader with 38% in 2018.

The Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

