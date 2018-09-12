Health and Wellness

POSITIVE COMMERCIAL PAYOR POLICY COVERING coflex® FOR SURGICAL TREATMENT OF LUMBAR SPINAL STENOSIS

Comment(0)

New York, New York (webnewswire) September 12, 2018 – Paradigm Spine, LLC, a leader in providing solutions for the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis, announces issuance of a BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Medical Policy, entitled “Interspinous and Interlaminar Stabilization/Distraction Devices (Spacers)” dated August 2018. The coverage policy may be found here: http://www.cam-policies.com/internet/cmpd/cmp/mdclplcy.nsf/DispContent/A50CA6ABF1D50CAF8525811E0062FC38?opendocument.

Lumbar spinal stenosis (“LSS”), affecting 1.6 million patients annually, is a debilitating and degenerative disease in older patients (>50 years) often associated with significant leg and back pain, leg numbness and weakness, causing a significant reduction in an active lifestyle. Traditional surgical treatment options for LSS includes a decompression that removes bone and soft tissue and may also require a fusion to stabilize the spine. The coflex® device is a non-fusion, motion-preserving stabilization implant, that is FDA PMA approved for the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis and is used in conjunction with a decompression, or used in lieu of a spinal fusion.

To learn more about coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization®, please visit www.coflexsolution.com.

Marc Viscogliosi, Chairman & CEO – “With more than 90 peer-reviewed published articles, including landmark long-term follow-up clinical studies, spine medical society guidelines, and now with additional commercial insurance coverage, it is wonderful to be able to expand patient access to the coflex® technology.”

About Paradigm Spine, LLC

Paradigm Spine, LLC, founded in 2004, is a privately held company and remains focused on the design and development of solutions for the disease management of spinal stenosis. The Company’s signature product is the coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization® device, which is currently used in over 60 countries worldwide. coflex® is the only lumbar spinal device that has produced Level I evidence in two separate prospective, randomized, controlled studies against two different control groups, changing the standard of care for lumbar spinal stenosis treatment. For additional information visit www.paradigmspine.com or www.coflexsolution.com.

###

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Research says Analog Blood Pressure monitors more accurate than digital BP machine

Santamedical Black Color Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscope is available on santamedical. The kit comes with an aneroid sphygmomanometer along with the Sprague Rappaport stethoscope. The products are of high quality and have been designed for precise readings. The product has been priced reasonably and give lasting performance. Hypertension is a common non contagious disease and […]
Health and Wellness

Former Psoriasis Sufferer Cured Himself and Now is on the Mission to Help People Globally with a Unique 7-Step Method

13 July, 2018 – There is no denying to the agony that a psoriasis sufferer goes through. This disease has become a common issue and about 125 million people worldwide are suffering from this condition. To date, a lot of different psoriasis treatments have been introduced that may or may not treat the patient completely. […]
Health and Wellness

Mobility Scooters Allows You to Move Short Distances Independently

editor

There are many people who find it a bit difficult to even walk for short distances. At such times they surely need the support of their family members to take care of their needs. However, they can still lead an independent lifestyle with the help of home care and clinical furniture that makes things easy […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *