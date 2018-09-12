Operating Room Equipments and Supplies Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Operating Room Equipments and Supplies Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Operating Room Equipments and Supplies Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Operating Room Equipments and Supplies.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Operating Room Equipments and Supplies Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Operating Room Equipments and Supplies Market are STERIS Corporation, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, Inc, Philips Healthcare., Mizuho OSI and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. According to report the global operating room equipments and supplies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An operating room equipped with technically advanced equipment empowers surgeons to perform the operation smoothly. ORs equipped with precise instruments and equipment ensure better patient-care and enhanced operational efficiency. Global Operating room equipments and supplies market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this market such as surge in number of hospitals, increased investment in OR equipment, and increase in global geriatric population are driving the market. Growth in regulatory approvals for different OR equipment along with rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

On the basis of region, the global Operating room equipments and supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global operating room equipments and supplies market because of the greater uptake of technologically, superior products and continuous upgradation of operating devices, increase in accessibility and availability of healthcare facilities and rise in healthcare and research expenditure. This region is anticipated to experience rapid market growth due to economic development. Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential for the growth of operating room equipment market, owing to increase in accessibility and availability of healthcare facilities and rise in healthcare and research expenditure. This region is anticipated to experience rapid market growth due to economic development.

Segment Covered

The report on global operating room equipments and supplies market covers segments such as, product type, equipment type, supply type and end-use. On the basis of product type the global operating room equipments and supplies market is categorized into anesthesia systems, endoscopes, surgical and exam lights, stretchers and stretcher accessories, electrosurgical devices, surgical imaging devices and patient monitors. On the basis of equipment type the global operating room equipments and supplies market is categorized into anesthesia machines, electrosurgical units, multi-parameter patient monitors, surgical imaging devices, operating tables and operating room lights. On the basis of supply type the global operating room equipments and supplies market is categorized into surgical instruments, disposable materials, accessories and other. On the basis of end-use the global operating room equipments and supplies market is categorized into hospitals, outpatient facilities and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global operating room equipments and supplies market such as, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, STERIS Corporation, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, Inc, Philips Healthcare., Mizuho OSI and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global operating room equipments and supplies market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of operating room equipments and supplies market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the operating room equipments and supplies market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the operating room equipments and supplies market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

