Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts

Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market Analysis:

Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market size is around USD 656.52 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1029.75 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.42%. Inferior Vena cava (IVC) Filters are employed to prevent the blood clots from reaching the lungs and thereby are employed in preventing pulmonary emboli.

The major factor that fuels the growth of the global inferior vena cava (IVC) filter market is an increase in preference towards minimally invasive surgeries with improved medical imaging across various medical settings. However, the high cost of procedures associated with the IVC filters restrains the market growth. Conversely, emerging digital catheterization laboratories are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Inferior Vena Cava Filter market Segmented, by Application:

Treatment Venous Thromboembolism
Prevent Pulmonary Embolism
Segmented, by Product:

Retrievable IVC Filter
Permanent IVC Filter
Segmented, by Material:
Non-Ferromagnetic material
Ferromagnetic material
Segmented, By End-User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Hospitals
Others
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Some of the key Market players of IVC filters include C.R. Bard, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, B.Braun, ALN, Braile Biomedica, Philips Volcano, Argon Medical Devices, and VENITI.

Health and Wellness

Health and Wellness

Health and Wellness

