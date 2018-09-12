Health and Wellness

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market (BI Market)

Comment(0)

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion by 2024 from USD 3.6 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 14.85% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) assists in handling and analyzing large amounts of data generated in healthcare for effective decision making and enable healthcare organizations to build applications that help them understand their processes and use technology to help ensure health care quality and reduce cost.

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market is segmented by function, technology, application, end user, and geography. Function segment is classified as query & reporting tools, OLAP and visualization tools and performance management/ monitoring & alerts. Technology segment is classified as traditional BI, mobile BI, and cloud BI. Various applications covered under the scope of this reports are clinical, financial analysis, and operational performance & cost management. The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, physician practices/clinics, IDNs/MCOs/ACOs/HIEs and healthcare payers. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing demand for reduction in healthcare costs is trending the overall Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market. However, the lack of skilled resources with cross-functional skills will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as highest growth region in Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising awareness, recent health care developments, improving economies, increasing number of public and private hospitals in this region will fuel the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market in APAC region.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Micro-Encapsulation Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Players Review and Industry Analysis by 2023

Market Overview: Micro-encapsulation market perceives an exponential growth. High demand for functional food & beverage products is getting a huge market traction based on its high usage in the food industry. Furthermore, evolving technology for preserving food nutrients at the time of processing and manufacturing process has allowed the industries to come up with new […]
Health and Wellness

Browz offers New Microblading Training Course

Microblading one of the most popular procedures for shaping eyebrows. It is effective, easy and looks natural. It’s a semi permanent tattoo that gives a perfect arch and fills your eyebrows so that you don’t have to worry about putting eyebrow makeup on every morning. A great news is that besides getting this procedure you […]
Health and Wellness

Human Reproductive Technologies Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2019

The global human reproductive technologies market is exhibiting a CAGR of 2.20% within the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. By the end of 2019, the market is expected to reach US$27.1 bn. This data is provided in a market intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Human Reproductive Technologies Market – Global Industry […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *