Global EMI Shielding Materials Market to Reach US$ 9,600 Million by 2026

According to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled EMI Shielding Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’, the global EMI shielding materials market was valued at around US$ 5,400 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% from 2018 to 2026. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) can be defined as the electromagnetic field in radio frequency spectrum caused by nearby electronic devices, which can negatively affect the working of electronic devices located in surrounding areas. The electromagnetic field is also harmful to humans. Hence, EMI shielding materials such as metals, laminates, and conductive coatings are used to surround electronic devices and guard them against electromagnetic frequencies. These materials are extensively employed in defense, electronics, aerospace, automotive, and other industries where large amounts of electronic communication are used. Majority of electronic devices and equipment that are sold across the globe are manufactured in Asia Pacific and exported to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Hence, Asia Pacific is a major consumer of EMI shielding materials.

Growth of the telecommunications industry drives the market

The telecommunications industry has been growing for the last 30 years. Demand for EMI shielding materials in this industry increases with every new technological development such as smartphones and Internet. Rise in use of these technologies is projected to increase emission of electromagnetic signals; therefore, it is important that signals do not interfere with each other, which can be ensured by the use of EMI shielding materials. In the telecommunications industry, EMI shielding materials are used in communication towers and associated wires and cables and server rooms and related instrumentation. Apart from shielding electronic devices from electromagnetic frequencies, EMI shielding materials also help protect devices during extreme environmental conditions such as strong winds.

Companies Headquartered in Developed Economies to Dominate Global Market

Key players in the global EMI shielding materials market include Laird Technologies, 3M Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, HEICO Corporation, and Simotec (Thailand) Co. Ltd. Every region and country has several local players. However, their geographic reach and variety of products are highly limited as compared to multinational companies.

