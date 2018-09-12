Uncategorized

Excavator Mounted Drilling Rig

Beaver Tracks Pvt. Ltd. is leading manufacturers and suppliers of Excavator mounted drilling rig. One of the most significant advantages of Excavator is the makes it a lot easier to find out the precise of drilling method. Along with this, the offered range of water well drilling rig is available in different sizes, grades and varied specifications in accordance with the variegated requirements of customers.

We are offering a wide range of Excavator Mounted and mining Drilling Rigs, which is available in various models and sizes. Extensively used in construction and other engineering related industries, these are known for their international quality and performance. These Drilling rigs are offered in various technical specifications as per the clientâ€™s specific need. We design and manufacture with high quality and durable types of equipment for the Excavator mounted drilling rig. The material is used iron ore which is high quality.

The advantage of Drilling Rig:
Cost-effective
Energy efficient
Less maintenance
Excellent quality
Business type of Excavator Mounted Drilling Rig: Manufacturer/ Supplier/ Exporter

Areas covered by Excavator Mounted Drilling Rig:Across the World
For more information or enquiry of Drilling Rigs Call : (+91)9949388988/ (+91)9849163007.

