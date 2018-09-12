Energy Recovery Ventilator Market, North America leads the Energy Recovery Ventilator market due to the presence of a large number of companies operating in the region.

Overview

Energy Recovery Ventilator is the energy recovery procedure of exchanging the energy contained in a normally exhausted building and utilizing it to treat the incoming air flow air in residential and commercial HVAC structures. In warmer seasons, the machine pre-cools and dehumidifies while humidifying and pre-heating during the cooler seasons. This technique is useful for meeting the ASHRAE air flow & power requirements while improving indoor air quality and lowering overall HVAC system capacity at the same time. The global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market was worth USD 2.61 billion in 2018and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.68%, to reach USD 4.53 billion by 2023

Drivers and Restraints:

The growth in the awareness regarding work-place conditions and employee welfare is leading to the high adoption of electricity healing ventilators throughout industries, leading to the market’s dominance in the commercial zone. In terms of quantity, the call for energy healing ventilators from the commercial sector has been increasing rapidly. Then again, the high value associated with these ventilators may act as a predicament to the market’s boom during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of regional segregation, the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The developing demand for energy recovery ventilators from the residential and business sectors in addition to the implementation of various government regulations pertaining to the improved use of electricity-efficient gadgets which includes energy recovery ventilators are anticipated to fuel the development of the market in this region.

The major players in energy recovery ventilator market are mitsubishi electric corporation (japan), daikin (japan), panasonic corporation (japan), lg electronics (south korea), Johnson controls (us), munters (sweden), fujitsu general (japan), carrier corporation (us), nortek air solutions (us), and greenheck fan (us).

The Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

