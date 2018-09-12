Tech

Electric Vehicles Market – Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2025, Share, Growth, Trends

Electric Vehicles – Thematic Research

Summary

We are at the very beginning of the EV cycle. Today, there are 3m electric vehicles on the world’s roads, but this could rise to 300m by 2040. This implies EVs, as a proportion of new registrations of the world’s passenger vehicles, will rise from barely 1% in 2017 to over 15% by 2030. Large scale commercial production of EVs by the big car makers is unlikely to take off until 2025.

Scope

– This report focuses on electric vehicles, but also touches on the connected car theme.
– It identifies winners and losers in areas such as batteries, electric power trains, assembly, and charging stations.
– It contains global market size and growth forecasts for electric vehicles, as well as market share figures.
– Includes a timeline highlighting key milestones in the story of vehicle electrification.

Reasons to buy

– Electric vehicles are having a major disruptive effect on the automobile industry.
– This report highlights the key trends in electric vehicles, analyzes each of the key segments of the electric vehicle value chain, and identifies both the companies best positioned to succeed in this theme and those that are lagging behind.

