Dyslexia Drugs Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Outlook 2025

Dyslexia is a condition that is often hereditary and is primarily neurologically based. The condition is commonly associated with difficulties in reading, spelling, writing and organization. Results of functional magnetic resonance imaging scans demonstrates that the brains of people afflicted with dyslexia function and develop in a very different way. Dyslexia makes it difficult to achieve reading, which not only affects academics but also emotional-social development and self-esteem. The long-term effects of dyslexia on young adults comprise of school failure, depression and increased risk of suicide, delinquency and reoffending. Additionally, research shows that amongst the high percentage of illiterate people in prison, a large number are diagnosed with dyslexia.

The report offers a distinctive evaluation of the global dyslexia drugs market, taking into account its growth factors, restraints, and potential business prospects. On the basis of drug class, the global dyslexia drugs market is segmented by the report into antihistamine, anti-myoclonic, central nervous stimulant, and others. On the route of administration, the global market could be divided into oral, parenteral, and others. Based on the end-users, the global dyslexia drugs market is segmented into psychiatric institutions, rehabilitation centers, home care, and others.

According to the National Health Service in the U.K. roughly 20% of children were diagnosed with dyslexia in the U.K. in 2016. A Europe-based survey discovered that more than 20% in France and 15% in Germany suffered from dyslexia in the same year. According to a dyslexia center based in the U.S., one in five students of the entire student population were afflicted with the condition in the country, and more than 15% of the students suffered from dyslexia in Canada in 2016. Around 15 in 100 students per year are found to be dyslexic in India and 35 million to 40 million children suffered from dyslexia in India in 2016. A study published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry in 2017 revealed that the number of students with dyslexia increased by nearly 2% in the past five years. The alarming rise in the number of youngsters and children suffering from the condition across the world are providing a significant impetus to the rise of the global dyslexia drugs market.

The improving efficiency of dyslexic drugs due to advanced research and development in the field is also fueling demand. However, incorrect diagnosis of dyslexia, low awareness among people, and the stringent regulatory policies are factors that could impede the growth of the global dyslexia drugs market. The growing spending in public health care on mental health is predicted to present substantial opportunities in the global dyslexia drugs market over the forecast period.

The global dyslexia drugs market has been segmented geographically into the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. In 2016, the region of Asia Pacific held the third-largest share of the global dyslexia drugs market. The regional market is anticipated to grow at a brisk pace over the coming years, on account of rise in number of students with dyslexia, surge in awareness regarding the condition, availability of generic drugs, and active role played by domestic players. The Middle East & Africa, and South America are smaller markets, ascribed to low awareness, diagnosis and treatment rate of dyslexia, and a weak mental health infrastructure.

Key players in the global dyslexia drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sandoz International GmbH (a Novartis division), Casper Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Actavis Labs, Inc., UCB S.A., Alkem Labs, Crecent Therapeutics Limited, Baxter, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Brown & Burk.

