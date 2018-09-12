Business

Door Phone Industry: Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Door Phone Industry has also suffered a
certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Door
Phone market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.72% from 562 million $
in 2014 to 683 million $ in 2017, ReportsandMarkets analysts believe that in the next few years, Door
Phone market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the
Door Phone will reach 920 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross
profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know
about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the
world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and
value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment,
channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also
cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the
manufacturers.

Definition

Manufacturer Detail

  • Aiphone
  • FERMAX
  • Honeywell
  • Legrand
  • Panasonic
  • 1byone Products
  • ABB Genway
  • Axis Communications
  • Guangdong Anjubao
  • Hikvision
  • FARBELL
  • Samsung
  • Schneider
  • TCS
  • Urmet Group
     

Region Segmentation

  • North America Country (United States, Canada)
  • South America
  • Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
  • Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
  • Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
     

Product Type Segmentation

  • Audio
  • Video

     

—Industry Segmentation
Commercial
Household

—Channel Segmentation
Direct Sales
Distributor

Trend (2018-2022)

Product Type Detail

Downstream Consumer

Cost Structure

Conclusion

