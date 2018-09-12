Black Bean Powder Market Assessment Covering Growth Factor and Upcoming Trends by 2025 End

Black beans are also known as turtle beans mostly popular in Latin America. Black beans are named under their shiny dark black color. Black beans powders are source of oxalate, flavonoids such as delphinidin, petunidin, malvidin, Kaempferol and quercetin, hydroxycinnamic acids including ferulic, sinapic, and chlorogenic acid, triterpenoid phytonutrients and fatty acids.

Black bean powder is a good source of molybdenum, folate and dietary fiber coupled with other sources such as copper, manganese, phosphorus, vitamins, proteins, magnesium etc. Black beans have health benefits and considered as one of the world’s healthiest food. Black bean powder have health benefits such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, reducing risk of certain types of cancer, improves digestive health, regulates body’s blood sugar and others, which makes it a popular legume in health conscious consumers. Black beans are available throughout the year which in turn helps in continuous availability of black bean powder, sufficing the consumers demand in global market.

Market Segmentation: Black Bean

The black bean market is segmented on the basis of its end-use as an ingredient and packed foods. Black bean powder has its application in food industry as in soups, sauces or marinades, dressings, dips, seasonings, snacks, appetizers, entrees etc. Industries manufacturing sausages and other condiments use black bean powder as one of the ingredient to enhance the taste of the product and make the product healthy for consumers. Use of black bean powder in preparing deserts such as brownies and smoothie is increasing. Black bean powder is also available in packed products which is distributed through retail chain for household consumption.

The black bean powder is segmented on the basis of nature as organic and conventional. Consumption of organic black bean powder is increasing as a result of increasing awareness of health benefit of organic products. Global demand for the organic black bean powder is increasing in bodybuilders and gym instructors as it is an excellent source of proteins.

The black bean market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Black Bean Market: Drivers and Trends

The black bean market is primarily driven by health conscious consumer as black bean powder have different health benefits such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, reducing risk of certain types of cancer, improves digestive health, regulates body’s blood sugar and others. Increasing awareness of healthy diet in consumers. Trend of increasing demand of sweet products for different occasion is increasing which is increasing demand for organic black bean powder as it is one of the ingredient used in the production of deserts. Increasing consumption of health drinks or protein shakes is trending in youths which is one of the key driver for increasing black bean powder demand.

Global Black Bean Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Black Bean Powder market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. India and Brazil are the largest producers of black beans commercially in global market, which acquires maximum market of total black bean powder market globally. China produces largest volume of green, non-dried form of black beans. Central America, Latin America, Mexico, Indonesia, and the U.S. are emerging markets in black bean production. Black beans consumed on daily basis in Mexico, Brazil, Cuba, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic in their cuisines.