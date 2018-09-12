Health and Wellness

Antipyretic Analgesics and NSAIDs Market Report 2018 – Bayer, Hoechst, Xinhua Pharm

Antipyretic Analgesics and NSAIDS Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global Antipyretic Analgesics and NSAIDs Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Salicylates
• Propionic acid derivatives
• Acetic acid derivatives
• Enolic acid (Oxicam) derivatives
• Anthranilic acid derivatives (Fenamates)
• Selective COX-2 inhibitors (Coxibs)

Global Antipyretic Analgesics and NSAIDs Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Osteoarthritis
• Rheumatoid arthritis
• Mild-to-moderate pain due to inflammation and tissue injury
• Low back pain
• Inflammatory arthropathies (e.g., ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, reactive arthritis)
• Tennis elbow

Global Antipyretic Analgesics and NSAIDs Market: Regional Segment Analysis
1. USA
2. Europe
3. Japan
4. China
5. India
6. South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report
• Bayer
• Actavis
• Mylan
• Pfizer
• Novartis
• Horizon Pharma
• Iroko Pharmaceuticals
• Hoechst
• Xinhua Pharm
• Teva
• Hebei Jiheng

Available Customization

