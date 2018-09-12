Health and Wellness

Analgesics Market Report 2018 – Farmson, Bayer, A&S Pharmaceutical Corp

Analgesics Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global Analgesics Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Opioid alkaloids analgesics: Morphina, Codeine, Other
• Synthetic analgesics: Pethidine, Alphaprodine, Adanon, Other

Global Analgesics Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Nervous system
• Digestive tract
• Cardiovascular system
• Others

Global Analgesics Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report
• Crown Pharmaceuticals
• Perrigo Company
• LNK International
• Medipaams India
• SRS Pharmaceuticals
• Umang Pharma
• YaoPharma
• Farmson
• Bayer
• A&S Pharmaceutical Corp
• Pfizer
• McNeil

