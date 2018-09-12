Agriculture Sprayers, Pesticides Spraying Machine – KMW by Kirloskar

Our Agriculture Sprayers machine is used for spraying pesticides and insecticides to avoid pests in following fields – Grape, Guava, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Coconut, Chiku, and Pomegranate. We normally recommend Gun Type Pesticide sprayer which has suction capacity of 29-34 L/min. Enquire for more details – https://kmwagri.com/agriculture-sprayers-trailer/
