Agriculture Sprayers, Pesticides Spraying Machine – KMW by Kirloskar

Our Agriculture Sprayers machine is used for spraying pesticides and insecticides to avoid pests in following fields – Grape, Guava, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Coconut, Chiku, and Pomegranate. We normally recommend Gun Type Pesticide sprayer which has suction capacity of 29-34 L/min. Enquire for more details – https://kmwagri.com/agriculture-sprayers-trailer/

