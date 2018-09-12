Health and Wellness

4th International Conference on Dental and Clinical Dentistry

Clinical Dentistry 2019 will be an excellent learning, sharing and networking platform for Dentists, Dental Hygienists, Dental Surgeon’s, Dental Business or Practice Managers and other members of the dental teams from USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific region and beyond. It will provide continuing education opportunities as well as world-class scientific content delivered by quality keynote speakers, with plenary sessions, symposia, hands-on workshops and exhibition. We hope you will find time to explore the unique features in Berlin as you welcome old companions, make new associations and build up a system that will last an existence time.
We anticipate inviting you in Berlin.

