Residential Fit Out Design – Small Space, Big Idea.

Mouhajer International Design
Office No. 1807-1808 Westburry Tower 1,
Business Bay,
Dubai.

Tel: +971 43466 221
Email: info@mouhjerdesign.Com

With living spaces becoming smaller, homeowners struggle to expand and decorate their interior living area. As a result, an interior design company in Dubai can make the most of this limited space and translate it into an elegant and innovated design.

As migration has continued to increase around the world, particularly in popular cities like Dubai people are getting used to living in limited spaces. As residential floor space shrinks, it doesn’t automatically mean that the area cannot be designed to reflect a rich and artistic heritage, maximizing the given space.

Structural changes don’t always need to be made to an existing property, to help add the feeling of space. As an aesthetic design choice, it is a matter of how to use the space intelligently. It can be a smart and stylish approach to make the area appear bigger. But, there are no specific rules. An interior design company in Dubai will offer bespoke interior solutions to create a spacious and beautifully crafted living experience for their clients.

Designing is not the only way to maximize a space. As a leading custom furniture designer, a fit out company in Dubai will offer a wide range of bespoke furniture to expand limited space, and the feeling of it.

Enjoy a range of stylish and durable furniture made of wood that is long-lasting, unique and beautiful to provide maximum utilization. The outfit company in Dubai designs furniture based on the need and area, and to transform the ambiance of the space to suit the client’s requirements.

Maher Mouhjer of Mouhjer International Design note, “The element of surprise exists in the unexpected discovery of space enhancing or space saving features that were not initially recognized, but with our extensive expertise it developed as we moved through each phase of the project”.

He further notes, “And it gives us great pleasure to see our clients look forward to spending time in their beautifully designed new homes”.

About Us
Mouhjer International Design was founded in 1999 and reflects classical design styles and modern day contemporary styles. The team is headed by Maher made up of passionate experts giving remarkable attention to detail. We offer bespoke design solutions and the design process is guided from start to finish. Offering residential, commercial and hospitality design services, our designs are sophisticated and stylish and will blend the traditional with the ornate to create beautifully crafted residential and commercial interior solutions. For more information, visit our website on http://www.mahermouhajer.com/

