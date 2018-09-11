Tech

Puut Wallet Announces Cryptocurrency-based Crowdfunding and Peer-to-peer Lending

Comment(0)

Puut A/S, announced today that it will launch cryptocurrency-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending starting from November 2018

BLvx is a stable cryptocurrency that is not subject to the usual volatility inherent to cryptocurrencies”— Mark Arthur Copenhagen, Denmark, August 30, 2018, /EINPresswire.com/ — Puut A/S, announced today that it will launch cryptocurrency-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending starting from November 2018, to help entrepreneurs raise crypto-financing.

By supporting cryptocurrency-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending, Puut Wallet is able to offer entrepreneurs all over the world a unique opportunity to see a long-awaited dream come through. At the same time, the move is letting cryptocurrencies’ holders and mining companies use their idle digital assets to help take disruptive ideas off the ground.

“Helping entrepreneurs take their projects to the next level using a stable cryptocurrency is an integral part of the crypto society we are aspiring to,” said Mark Arthur, Founder & CEO at Puut A/S.

Support for cryptocurrencies will be limited in the first place to Euro-pegged Bitcoin Lvx (BVX). BVX is tied to Euro from inception at a fixed rate of €4,797.15 per BVX, which implies that the exchange rate of BVX follows exactly the moves of the euro exchange rate.

With a circulating supply of 17,023,625 coins and a market capitalization in excess of €80 billion, BVX is poised to become a compelling choice for an entrepreneur seeking crypto-financing.

“BLvx is a stable cryptocurrency that is not subject to the usual volatility inherent to cryptocurrencies”. concluded Mr Arthur

Mark Arthur
Puut A/S
+4520652006

Related Articles
Tech

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Extreme Networks by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Deep packet inspection (DPI) is used to review data packets that are sent from one system to another in a network. It is a type of data processing that checks for the data which is being sent and re-routes it according to its destination. It operates on the seventh layer of open system […]
Tech

Get +1-800-329-6701 Microsoft Customer Support Phone Number

Want to order Microsoft office latest version? Just pick up your phone and call us at our Microsoft Technical support number +1-800-329-6701. We will provide you the link from where you can download the office package for free. If you want to download the complete version of Microsoft Office, then you need to purchase it. […]
Tech

Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

The global Non-Volatile Memory Market is valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 120.44 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025. Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an electrically programmable and erasable semiconductor technology that does not require a continuous power supply […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *