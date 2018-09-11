Tech

Puut A/S Announces Artificial Intelligence based Loyalty Scheme for Loyalty programs.

Comment(0)

Puut A/S, announced today that it has launched an Artificial Intelligence powered Loyalty Scheme to help increase loyalty programs penetration.

Puut Wallet embedded loyalty scheme seeks to create emotional loyalty that is based on reciprocal appreciation”— Mark Arthur Copenhagen, Denmark, July 30, 2018, /EINPresswire.com/ — Puut A/S, announced today that it has launched Artificial Intelligence powered Loyalty Scheme to help increase loyalty programs penetration for programs that are using Puut Wallet to push digital loyalty cards to consumers.

The majority of loyalty programs are designed to reward habits and transactions and not true loyalty, which has led to customers not being emotionally attached to brands. As a result Loyalty programs penetration is still very low across all categories, with the dinning, travel, big box retail, clothing, and retail banking reaching respectively 35 %, 49%, 45%, 47% and 31% in 2017.

Puut Wallet Loyalty scheme will help loyalty programs reward customers qualitatively at every step of the way using proprietary machine learning algorithms.

“Puut Wallet embedded loyalty scheme seeks to create emotional loyalty that is based on reciprocal appreciation,” said Mark Arthur, Founder & CEO at Puut A/S. “Puut Wallet is a user-centric wallet that is tailored to create a value continuum for loyalty programs”. concluded Mr Arthur

Mark Arthur
Puut A/S
+4520652006

Related Articles
Tech

Diameter Signaling Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario: With rapidly transforming technology, the network and speed of data transmission are transforming to IP. The world is witnessing a heavy traffic of data, not only due to the robust impact of smart devices and applications, but also due to the increase in adoption of Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) and Voice-over-Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) technologies. This tremendous […]
Tech

Global Big Data Services Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Big Data Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Big Data Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Big Data Services Market report also provides an […]
Tech

Make your right selection for the Best Social Media Marketing Services

It is very important for you to make your perfect effort in having a good website that would prove to be much use to you. Here, you need to look forward to finding the right service provider that would help in adding to your own satisfaction out of it. If you have any sort of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *