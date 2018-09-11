Uncategorized

Nanostructured Coatings Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Nanostructured coatings are nanotechnology-based coatings formed through the usage of nanocomposites and structured materials. These structured materials build a consistent network of molecules on the surface to be coated. Nanostructured coatings possess various characteristics such as high lubricity, ductility, abrasion resistance, hardness, and transparency. These coatings also possess low density, elastic modulus, and low thermal conductivity. Nanostructured coatings are widely used in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace & aviation, oil & gas, medical, textile, consumer electronics, and marine. These coatings are used for hydraulic fracturing and as corrosion and scaling chemical inhibitors in the oil & gas industry due to their self-healing property. Nanostructured coatings are also employed used as functional coatings for the prevention of ice accretion in aircraft parts. These coatings are also used as anti-fouling protective coatings for offshore marine structures. Nanostructured coatings are employed as sustainable coatings. They provide high UV protection and enhance durability while maintaining breathability in textiles and apparel. These coatings are used as waterproofing materials in consumer electronics. Furthermore, nanostructured coatings are employed to control infection in the medical industry. These coatings are also used as high hardness coatings in medical implants. Nanostructured coatings are used in antireflection glazing, passive cooling surface, and thermochromic smart windows in the building & construction industry.

Based on form, the nanostructured coatings market can be segmented into anti-microbial, anti-fingerprint, anti-fouling, easy to clean, and self-cleaning nanostructured coatings. The anti-fingerprint segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This is ascribed primarily to its extensive usage in electronic gadgets and automotive applications. Furthermore, demand for anti-microbial nanostructured coatings is anticipated to rise moderately in medical and building & construction industries owing to the differentiating properties of these coatings, which are being extensively used in patient care facilities. Market share of easy to clean and self-cleaning nanostructured coatings segments is projected to increase during the forecast period due to the rise in usage of these coatings in marine, electronics, and automotive applications.

Major players operating in the nanostructured coatings market are Aquashield Technologies, Advanced Nanotechnology Lab, Forge Nano, Nano Activated Coatings, Inc. Nanofilm Ltd, and Nanophase Technologies Corporation.

