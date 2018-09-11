Nail Care Market to reach a market size of $13 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Nail Care Market size is expected to reach $13 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Nail Care Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2018 – 2024)

The Nail Polish market was the most lucrative segment in the Global Nail Care Market by Product Type in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Other Product Type market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oreal SA, Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble Co., Avon Products, Inc., Chanel, Bio Sculpture Gel, Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Revlon, Inc.

Global Nail Care Market Size Segmentation

By Product Type

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories and Implements

Nail Strengtheners

Artificial nails and accessories

Nail Polish Removers

Others

By Price Range

Premium

Economy

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Retail Stores

Nail Salons

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

L’Oreal SA

Shiseido Company Limited

Procter & Gamble Co.

Avon Products, Inc.

Chanel

Bio Sculpture Gel

Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Revlon, Inc.

