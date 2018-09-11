Lifestyle

Macchi Jaal Restaurant’s golden gift to its customers

Hyderabad, September 11, 2018: Here is a golden opportunity for all foodies and gourmets from the twin cities where they can relish the best of food to heart’s content and also hit the jackpot, which includes a free trip to a couple to the shopper’s paradise, Dubai.

Making this happen is Macchi Jaal Restaurant, an exclusive sea food restaurant at Kondapur, which attracts customers with its mouth-watering coastal cuisine offerings that range from Mangalorean, Goan, Malwani and Kerala to Telangana. Of course, to those not into seafood, equally sumptuous delicacies are up for grabs as alternative choices.

Now is the good news. The restaurant, which has been giving away gift vouchers to their ‘lucky’ customers every week for almost two months now, has come up with another privileged celebration, by way of monthly draws.

If the week winner has been getting gift vouchers worth Rs 2,000, those in the monthly draw will take home a four-gram gold coin, an offering that was launched on a grand scale in their premises on September 10, 2018 (Monday).

Incidentally, the first winner is an Onam Sadya coupon holder. The second comes from today’s draw held at 2.30pm.

This month’s lucky two are: Dharam Chandrakant Rathod and Vivek Kumar

According to Macchi Jaal Restaurant management, Deepak Sharma and Chetan, they intended to provide dishes that fill one’s appetite, leave a lasting taste and get wholesome appreciation from every food connoisseur. The lucky draw is their way of extending a thanksgiving gesture to the loyal and dedicated customers, they affirmed.

The mega lucky draw winner will land up with a ticket for a couple to Dubai. The date of the mega draw will be announced shortly.

Dine at Macchi Jaal Restaurant and get rewarded is the offering that the eatery is offering to its clientele.

