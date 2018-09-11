Business

K-Cool – Specially formulated generator coolant by KOEL Care

Helps to extend your engine life, eliver optimal performance by working in the designed temperature parameters by using K-Cool, developed using Organic Acid Technology – most effective coolant for yourdiesel generator. This ready to use generator coolant, is useful in maintaining effective corrosion resistance on metallic components of the diesel engine(and generator) and works well with the non-metallic parts of the cooling system, thus reducing its premature maintenance costs. With KOEL CARE K Cool there is reduction in regular maintenance cost, hence Greater Savings for you.

Get further details about KOEL Care coolant oil at – http://www.koelcare.com/Product/Engine-Coolant-Oil

