Uncategorized

Jindal Stainless supports rehabilitation efforts at Kerala

Comment(0)

Aiding the relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit state of Kerala, Jindal Stainless donated relief material, including 25,000 stainless steel plates and glasses. In collaboration with Luci solar, USA, 500 solar light have also been sent, which are collapsible and easy to carry. These lights, which can charge during the day and be used as night lights, will be distributed in the worst affected areas. Jindal Stainless presented a token of 5 boxes to Kerala government officials at Kerala House. The relief material, benefitting nearly 5000 families, will be distributed in Alleppey by the on-ground implementation partner, World Vision, in collaboration with the District Collector, Alleppey, Mr S Suhas. Chairperson, JSL Foundation, Smt Deepikka Jindal said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property in Kerala. Rehabilitation of affected families is a long process. This is a small measure to help augment household utilities for people in need”.

Jindal Stainless has been an unwavering partner in the journey of our country. Since inception, the company has been as much a forerunner in societal development, even during crises, as it is in the ‘Make in India’ campaign. Under the aegis of JSL Foundation, Jindal Stainless endeavours to uplift the surrounding communities around its plant locations of Hisar, Haryana and Jajpur, Odisha. The company strives to transform the lives of people in the areas of women empowerment, education and skill development, integrated health care, environment sustainability, community development, and integrated farming.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Global NiMH Battery Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Strong replacement of nickel-cadmium batteries enhancing the global nimh battery market” According to the OMR analysis, the global NiMH battery market is expected to grow significantly during forecast year due to replacement of NiCd batteries. The global NiMH battery market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. The report provides detailed and insightful […]
Uncategorized

A Revolution In What Is Top Notch Clothes For The Masses

editor

New York, USA — 25 March 2018 — Talk About Fabric is a blog that is dedicated to discussing the hottest topics about clothes. Fabrics are different and one needs to know which ones are suited best for the type of clothing that the people are aiming for. Some fabric might suit suits well other […]
Uncategorized

Frozen Food Market Size, Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Business Opportunity by Forecast 2023

Market Overview: The benefits of frozen food are one of the primary factors that are driving the expansion of the industry. Since the food products can be safely consumed over a long period of time, frozen foods are highly demanded by the working population who are looking out for quick fix options in terms of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *