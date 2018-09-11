Health and Wellness

Hire a Stress Coach to Overpower Your Stress

Stress is a part of our lives. Research and studies have shown that people tend to experience more stress with time. The main stressors in adults include money, work, family, relationships and health.

A stress pertaining to work can be problematic for an organizational leader who tends to work for longer hours, face brutal competition and pressure. Stress turns chronic if it is not dealt with for a long period of time. Chronic stress has the potential of impairing the immune system, contributing to depression, and even reducing the gray matter of our brain which regulate emotion and other important physiological functions.

Excessive stress makes it hard to lead life effectively. Stress has the power to leave your anxious, short-tempered, distracted and irritable. It can also make you less productive and less likely to make good decisions.

However, you can manage your stress with a qualified and certified stress coach. How can a stress coach help you?

 When working with a stress coach, you can understand how you respond to stress. Since our bodies are wired in a way that when we face a threat our bodies run into a fight or flight state. This means when you face stress, your body wants you to either stand and face the threat or run away from it. Being able to identify these reactions is the first step toward managing your stress.

 Stress is often caused by a trigger. A part of managing your stress is asks you to become aware of your situations, events and people that set off your stress response. A stress coach will help you with minimizing or removing these triggers from your life.

 A stress coach can teach you on how you can manage your thoughts, mood and energy. Once you understand what profound effect your thoughts and moods have in your life, you might find yourself overwhelmed. A stress coach can help you with gaining greater self-awareness.

 A stress coach is an experienced professional who has been treated many clients going through stress. He can teach you effective stress management techniques that can help you overcome your stress.

If you are looking for a stress coach in San Francisco, visit our website at https://thebigyogi.com/.

