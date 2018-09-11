Fish oil Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2016-2025

The Advancements in Medical science, the Crystal Market Research added a new report on Fish Oil Market by Source Species and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025 gives an overview of various key elements like Market size and growth rate. This report is made on the basis of analysis and on the basis of key players involved in the market segment.

Competitive Insights

The market is fairly saturated with key market players involved in constant product improvement and R&D. The Key industry players are; COPEINCA ASA, Croda Inc., EPAX AS, GC Rieber Oils, Omega Protein, Corpesca S.A, American Marine Ingredients and Colpex International. In May 2014, American Marine Ingredients launched distillation method formulated for the production of omega-3 fish oils by the University of Alaska. Following to that, Enzymotec Ltd. introduced finest fish oil based produce, Omega PC. It is a wild and frozen fish extract comprising omega 3 fatty acids.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The global fish oil market was valued around USD 3.06 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 4.90 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during the forecast period, due to growing aquaculture activities. Increasing customer awareness about health benefits of omega 3 is projected to drive fish oil demand during the forecast years. Rising demand for hydrogenated vegetable margarine and oils on account of altering eating habits is likely to reproduce industry growth. Additionally, rising product utilization in lubricants and defensive coatings is anticipated to boost growth. Consumption of EPA/DHA aids in cutting down bad cholesterol, blood pressure, and coronary heart problems involving strokes, which is likely to propel market growth. Escalating occurrence of heart diseases amongst people owing to unhealthy routine will encourage demand over the forecast years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2014, European fish oil industry was esteemed at USD 690 million. This region is likely to experience growth owing to expanding aquaculture activities in UK and Norway. Moreover, in 2014, the European Commission approved the Strategic Guidelines and Common Fisheries Policy Reform, which is likely to encourage aquaculture segment in the European region. North American region reported for around 7.5% share of the overall market volume and is forecasted to experience prominent growth over next few years due to rising awareness of dietary benefits of foods that contain fish oil in the United States, However, elevated red meat consumption in the United States and Mexico because of their high content of protein is likely to hamper the growth of the industry over the following years. Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness extensive augment at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4%, concerning volume, as a result of increasing aquaculture segment primarily in India, China, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Tendentious overview of fish oils:

Although there have been numerous studies undertaken to reveal the robustness of fish oils with respect to conditions pertaining to heart and prostate cancer, the acquired results have only been controversial.

The consumption of these supplements that possess higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids could result in higher rates of bleeding as well. Furthermore, there have been numerous claims indicating the effectiveness of omega-3 fatty acids content in resolving depression.

However, a test report from 2014 had concluded that the usage of omega-3 fatty acids is not effective when consumed by depressive patients who had not undergone MDD diagnosis, but effective for patients who had gotten diagnosed with MDD.

Market Opportunities and Trend Analysis

Escalating health approvals by different agencies involving The American Dietetic Association, EU, EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), and The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alongside regulatory support to encourage fishing business is expected impact the global market positively. Growing R&D funding along with technological advancements to use the component in the medical sector will open new market avenues in the near future.

Market Segmentation

By Source Species

Anchovy

Mackerel

Sardines

Cod

Herring

Menhaden

Other Source Species

By Application

Aquaculture

Salmon & Trout

Marine fish

Crustaceans

Tilapias

Eles

Cyprinids

Other Aquaculture

Animal Nutrition & Pet food

Pharmaceuticals

Supplements & Functional food

Other Application

Benefits of fish oil’s oral consumption:

Fish oil has numerous health benefits and is usually preferred for men, women and children of all age groups. They are consumed orally for prevention of re-narrowing occurring in blood vessels usually after surgical procedures, weight loss purposes, treatment of stomach ulcers, cancer, chronic fatigue syndrome, pneumonia, seasonal allergies; enhancement of muscle strength and prevention of muscle soreness after exercise require the usage of fish oil as well.

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

