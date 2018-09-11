Tech

Feds Raid Hoverboard sales space at CES

Federal agents investigating claims of copyright infringement raided a chinese hoverboard hoverboard maker’s stand on the consumer Electronics display in Las Vegas.

The raid on Changzhou First international trade’s stand at CES on Thursday came after complaints by means of Silicon Valley-based totally begin-up destiny movement over its unmarried valuable wheel hoverboard called Onewheel.

The California enterprise claims the Changzhou’s tool, surfing electric Scooter, infringed on its copyrights.

pictures of the raid indicates U.S. marshals taking down promotional material at Changzhou’s CES stand and confiscating its one-wheeled merchandise.

destiny movement acquired a brief restraining order in federal courtroom in Nevada this week towards Changzhou. The BBC pronounced that the case is about to go back to courtroom in a week.

“Knocking off an invention that is patented and punctiliously pleasant-managed is a disservice and hazardous to consumers,” destiny motion CEO Kyle Doerksen said in a declaration Thursday. “we are able to continue to vigorously protect our intellectual property rights around the world.”

The chinese language firm advised the BBC that it did not consider it had broken the law.

