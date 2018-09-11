Lifestyle

Faer Introduces Android Version of its App for Sustainable and Ethical Fashion

Comment(0)

Faer, the AI-powered discovery app for sustainable and ethical fashion, announces the release of its Android version on the Google Play Store today. Faer is the first fashion app that is specifically designed to offer users a seamless online and offline discovery experience of sustainable and ethical fashion brands and products.

The new version assists the two billion Android users worldwide to make better style choices by offering a selection of over 13,000 responsibly-made fashion products. Sustainable and ethical fashion is made in an environmentally-friendly way and ensures workers earn a fair wage in safe working conditions. The Android app offers the same AI-powered discovery and shopping features as the iOS app.

After discovering a product in Faer, users can add it to their Wish List or visit the brand”s web shop for purchasing. A few of the unique discovery features available in Faer:

Fresh Looks – Styles presented in Fresh Looks are curated by our unique artificial intelligence technology. It analyses social media to identify trending ethical and sustainable fashion styles to make them shoppable and inspire our users.

Local Shop Finder – The Local Shop Finder helps our users discover retail shops and pop-ups nearby that feature a particular brand or product. The Local Shop Finder is currently in beta and only available in New York City, US and Berlin, DE.

Visual Search – This feature lets our users search and find products using images. Users take a real-world photo or a screenshot and Faer helps find similar looking products from ethical and sustainable brands.

Voice Search – Users can use natural language to search for products in a more conversational tone – without the need to browse through extensive categories.

The Faer app is available as free download on Google’s Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.cerebel.faer) and Apple’s App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1302786309).

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Ms. Varuna Anand to showcase Grooving & Blithe Festive Collection!

editor

Season’s 1st Exhibition presenting the most exquisite Shawls by The Splendor of Kashmir! A 4 day Exhibition shall display “Premium Hand Crafted Pashmina Shawls fabricated from the most delicate fibres of the dazzling Kashmir Valley” by Ms. Anand in New Delhi and Gurugram. The heritage artifact of hand woven and embroidered Kashmiri Shawls will have […]
Lifestyle

High-end και επώνυμα Unisex αρώματα που διατίθενται σε προσιτές τιμές στη Venera Cosmetics

Η αγορά γνήσιων αρωμάτων με επώνυμα σήματα στην Ελλάδα έχει πλέον γίνει ένα cakewalk με όλες τις πιστώσεις στην Venera Cosmetics. Ως μία από τις παλαιότερες αρωματοποιίες στο Plovdiv, αυτή η εταιρεία έχει μετατραπεί σε έναν από τους μεγαλύτερους διανομείς γνήσιων αρωμάτων και επιλεκτικών καλλυντικών. Με στόχο να παρέχουν τα καλύτερα προϊόντα σε χαμηλότερες τιμές, […]
Lifestyle

S-CCI Golden Cruiser Launches ‘TRUCKLINE ELC 1-19- Super Concentrate Coolant’

S-CCI India Pvt Ltd, manufacturers of Golden Cruiser range of coolants & brake fluids have introduced in the market ‘Truckline ELC 1-19 –Super Concentrate Coolants’. Truckline ELC 1-19, New grade of Truck liners & Off roaders Super Concentrate Coolants have been specially engineered for all heavy diesel engines and is guaranteed for 1,000,000 kilometers of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *