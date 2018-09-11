Health and Wellness

Dr.Aditya Sai

Comment(0)

Dr. Aditya Sai is a consultant in Orthopaedics specializing in Shoulder Surgery both Arthroscopy and Shoulder Replacement, Knee Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine. Dr. Aditya has been trained in the best of the institutes in India as well as globally, with his MBBS from the Madras medical college and MS in orthopaedics from Seth GS medical college & KEM hospital, both amongst the top institutes in the country. He has undergone fellowship training in shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine and knee arthroscopy abroad from Germany, Austria and Singapore.

He has undergone fellowship training in shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine and knee arthroscopy abroad from Germany, Austria and Singapore.

His main area of interests and specializations are:

Knee Arthroscopy:

Joint preservation surgery including High tibial osteotomy, OATS and Autologous chondrocyte implantation
Meniscus preservation and meniscus repair
Anterior Cruciate ligament (ACL) Reconstruction and repair
Posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) repair and reconstruction
Multiligament injury of the knee
Shoulder surgery

Recurrent dislocation Bankart repair, and management of bony defects in shoulder instability
Rotator cuff tears and rotator cuff repair
Shoulder arthritis and shoulder replacement
Fractures around the shoulder
Reverse shoulder arthroplasty
Massive rotator cuff tears and superior capsular reconstruction
Elbow surgery

Elbow ligament injuries
Stiff elbow
Elbow replacement
Fractures around the elbow
He has treated a number of sports professionals playing in the domestic and the international circuit, including players from Ranji trophy, ISL, Indian football team, local clubs. He has also treated a number of patients from the UK, UAE, Congo, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany and Israel.

He is also the reviewer for many peer reviewed international journals and has published a number of papers in the field of shoulder and knee surgery.

He holds lifetime membership of the Bombay orthopaedic society, Asia Pacific Knee arthroscopy and sports medicine society

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Digital Impression Systems Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Digital Impression Systems Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Digital Impression Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Impression Systems Market report also provides an […]
Health and Wellness

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2025 major key players: Boston Scientific Corporation, Direct Flow medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, HLT, Inc., JenaValve Technology, Inc.,

The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is anticipated to reach USD 8,241.4 Million by 2025 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) the surgical procedure for heart disease wherein transcatheter heart valve is used to replace the damaged […]
Health and Wellness

How Working with Online Dietitian @ www.foodoc.ca Can Be Good For Your Health!

Rejoice for the days of “dieting” are over! With www.foodoc.ca you are all set to follow successful diet plans and bid adieu to diet plans that fail and lead to regain weight. The key to success for weight loss or improved health is to learn how to create lifestyle changes that you can live with. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *