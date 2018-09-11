Business

Connolly Suthers Offers Legal Counsel and Representation Against Land Resumption Claims

Comment(0)

To help landholders exercise their right to object land acquisition, Connolly Suthers in Townsville, Queensland, offers professional legal counsel and representation.

[TOWNSVILLE, 11/09/2018] – Connolly Suthers, an established law firm in Townsville, Queensland, offers legal representation and professional advice for landowners facing resumption claims. Based on previous experience, the law firm has been successful in assisting landowners with achieving lawful compensation.

‘Constructing Authorities’ Under the Acquisition Land Act

According to the Queensland government, the Acquisition of Land Act 1967 allows certain authorities to obtain land for public use. Different government agencies and entities have their own specific purpose for land acquisition. For example, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy may use the acquired land for schools and hospitals while the Department of Transport and Main Roads can acquire land for metro railways and other land transport networks.

The Queensland government adds that landholders have the right to object the acquisition of their land from constructing authorities. The objection must be written with supporting details and indicate whether the landholder wishes to appear in court. Landholders may also choose to be represented by hiring a solicitor.

Working with Land Resumption Claims and Cases

Connolly Suthers is experienced in preparing objections, lodging compensation claims, providing assistance and legal counsel and representing their clients in court.

In one of the firm’s previous cases, Connolly Suthers represented a national developer who claimed for compensation under the Acquisition of Land Act 1967. The claim was emanated from the compulsory acquisition of a portion of a residential development in Townsville.

About Connolly Suthers

Connolly Suthers is a trusted law firm working with commercial law, family law, conveyancing and other legal matters. As a way of giving back to the community, Connolly Suthers exclusively hires lawyers from the graduates of Townsville’s James Cook University. Additionally, the firm has a no-win, no-fee service that charges legal fees only when the case is won.

Visit https://www.connollysuthers.com.au to learn more about the firm and their services.

Related Articles
Business

Medical Carts Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 15.1% in terms of revenues during the forecast period 2026

The North America medical carts market is expected to increase at a y-o-y growth rate of over 11.2% and reach US$ 597.3 Mn in revenues in 2017. The U.S. occupies significant market share and collectively accounts for nearly 90.7% revenue share of the market in 2017. Medical computer carts are widely adopted as it reduces […]
Business

The Walnut – The Best Discount Business Hotel to Enjoy Great Deals

editor

The given press release is all about the best business hotel- The Walnut that provides great conference facilities at discounted rates. Expense is always an issue for business travelers. One has to consider each and every aspect of the trip, from the charge to the food to the lodging. When traveling to Dallas, for business […]
Business

CUCO DESIGN SELFIE WALL TRAIL DL – COMING SOON TO BOURNEMOUTH

Have you spotted the giant butterfly painting on Bournemouth pier yet? If not – why not head down right now and see it for yourself! Over the next month, 9 selfie walls are being painted across Bournemouth and Boscombe ready to give the public the chance to take pictures with local artists’ creative designs. Bournemouth […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *