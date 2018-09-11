Cocoa bean market Key Players and Production Information analysis 2018

Description: Cocoa bean is a seed of a tropical tree called ‘Cacao’ that is used primarily in the production of chocolate, cocoa, cocoa butter and many other food consumables. Cocoa beans are a rich source of antioxidants. There is an inverse association between the consumption of cocoa and the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Also, the consumption also improves endothelial function, insulin sensitivity, and vascular function. Furthermore, the consumption of cocoa also helps in attenuation of platelet reactivity and reduces blood pressure. The major countries exporting cocoa beans include Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Indonesia and Malaysia among others.

Trends, driving factors and restraints of the global cocoa beans market:

The key factor of driving growth of the global cocoa beans market is the rising demand for Criollo product type from the chocolate industry. In addition, the market has also been witnessing high demand from the cosmetic and food industry which is further increasing the demand for cocoa beans in the global marketplace. Chocolates are the major product that utilize cocoa bean in their manufacturing and since, the demand for chocolates is rising at a prolific rate; this demand is also driving the global cocoa market. Furthermore, the global cocoa beans market is also gaining from high demand for cocoa butter and cocoa powder which are utilized in a wide array of applications. On the contrary, low penetration of the modern farming techniques and lack of farm management skills in the key producing region i.e. Africa is hindering the production of cocoa beans.

The global cocoa beans market is segmented based on type, application, product and geography.

Based on types, the global cocoa beans market:

Criollo, Trinitario, and Forastero. Based on applications, the global cocoa beans market has been segmented into chocolate, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The other various products of the cocoa beans are cocoa butter, cocoa powder, cocoa beverages, cocoa cosmetic products, and others. Chocolates segment is further expected to remain dominant in the near future expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global cocoa beans market:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America and Europe accounted for the largest share in the global cocoa beans market; these regions are further projected to dominate the global market by 2024. In the U.S., the demand for cocoa beans primarily comes from chocolate and chocolate flavored products, whereas in Europe, high consumption of cocoa butter and paste in countries such as Germany, Belgium, the U.K., and Russia is responsible for large market size.

The global cocoa beans market is fragmented amongst a large number of manufacturers based in major producing regions. The key players in the global cocoa beans market:

Cargill Incorporated, Barry Callebaut, Cemoi, Artisan Confections Company, PASCHA Company, InterNatural Foods LLC, Olam Group, The Mexican Arabica Bean Company, Tomric Systems, Inc., Cacao Bahia, Dutch Cocoa, Cocoa Supply Company, Cocoa Processing Co. Ltd., Casa Franceschi, Costa Esmeraldas Cacao Co., Agrofloresta, Meridian Cacao Company, and Jedwards International among others.