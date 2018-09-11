Lifestyle

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Hike Choose from over 60 animated stickers in Hindi, Marathi and English

September 11, 2018: Hike, India’s first homegrown messaging app, today announced new animated sticker packs for Ganesh Chaturthi. The new sticker packs, in Marathi, Hindi and English depict different dimensions of the festival and associated celebrations.

The special packs highlight the ceremonies and visarjan, popular phrases from Ganesh Utsav, showcase the most popular Mumbai, Pune pandals and the Ashtavinayak in Pune. The new camera stickers can be used to embellish photos with wishes for the festival.

Available in-app from September 12th, in time for the festival, Hike users can download these to wish friends and family in a fun, colourful and traditional manner during the 10-day festival.

