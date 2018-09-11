Boron Trifluoride-Methanol Complex Market Report | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025

Boron trifluoride–methanol complex is usually a colorless or yellow-colored liquid. The color depends upon the concentration of the product. It has molecular weight of 131.89 and molecular formula BF3•2CH3OH. Boron trifluoride–methanol complex possesses auto-ignition temperature of 420°C. The product is primarily used for laboratory research. Boron trifluoride–methanol complex is a reagent that is frequently used for the preparation of methyl esters of carboxylic acids. It is recognized as a valuable building block of several other boron compounds. Companies such as TCI America offer boron trifluoride–methanol complex of a specific grade suitable for common industrial and research applications. The product is considered not appropriate for pharmaceutical use or human consumption.

Request Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Boron Trifluoride–Methanol Complex Market: Drivers and Restraints

Boron trifluoride is highly flammable in both liquid and vapor forms. Therefore, it is difficult to store the product under normal conditions. Since the product requires more chemically protected storage facility, additional storage cost is incurred. Boron trifluoride–methanol complexes, however, are very attractive substitutes for boron trifluoride in liquid or gaseous form, due to their easier handling. The complex also offers modified reactivity and hence, it is safe for transportation. These factors are expected to drive the demand for boron trifluoride–methanol complex in the next few years.

Boron Trifluoride–Methanol Complex Market: Segmentation

Based on form, the boron trifluoride–methanol complex market can be segmented into:

Liquid

Solid

High-pressure Gas

The complex forms of BF3 are usually liquids or solids, whichever is easier to manage compared to the high-pressure gas form of BF3, depending upon the application. The industrial practice is to use boron trifluoride in a complex form. Using or storing BF3 in a complex form with methanol allows it to be released under favored conditions. Boron trifluoride complexes deliver exceptional catalytic effects. The complexes also help in changing the characteristics of the reaction products.

Request for Customization @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Boron Trifluoride–Methanol Complex Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global boron trifluoride–methanol complex market include: