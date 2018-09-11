Lifestyle

Bespoke Design Solutions To Create Luxury Living Experiences

Mouhajer International Design
Office No. 1807-1808 Westburry Tower 1,
Business Bay,
Dubai.

Tel: +971 43466 221
Email: info@mouhjerdesign.com

As a interior design company, Mohhjer International Design has an expert team of highly qualified designers and architectural engineers who offer turnkey interior fit out solutions. They have over a decade of experience in providing interior design services to residential and commercial property, and the hospitality industry.
They have perfectly executed over projects in the last decade and have worked with some of the most popular brands with the goal of becoming an integral part of an established relationship with their clients.
With local and regional in-depth knowledge and the interior design company in Dubai has extensive experience in design and architectural standards. With a team that will understand the client’s specific requirements and transform the space into a tangible and innovative style, the experts will present their clients with highly comprehensive architectural designs.

Prior to initiating the project, the interior fit out company in Dubai will conduct an extensive analysis on-location. Once the site has been studied, the team of designers will convert the ordinary into the extraordinary. The space will be elevated and whether it is contemporary, modern or classic style, it will aim to supersede the client’s expectations and transform it into something inspirational.
The interior design company in Dubai offers turnkey solutions by engaging with their clients and considering their input. Each project is looked at individually so that its specific needs are addressed, ensuring the perfect fusion of practical and visual considerations are delivered.
Maher Mouhjer of Mouhjer International Design notes, “Our comprehensive design services for residential and commercial properties are customized to meet our client’s style. We will manage each project starting from concept to completion with meticulous attention to detail.”
He further notes, “We aim to turn our client’s dreams into reality. Our skills encompass architecture, interior design and space planning to create exceptional quality of design in every project we take on, and we will execute it perfectly and seamlessly, no matter how big or small the space!

About Us
Mouhjer International Design was founded in 1999 and reflects classical design styles and modern day contemporary styles. The team is headed by Maher made up of passionate experts giving remarkable attention to detail. We offer bespoke design solutions and the design process is guided from start to finish. Offering residential, commercial and hospitality design services, our designs are sophisticated and stylish and will blend the traditional with the ornate to create beautifully crafted residential and commercial interior solutions. For more information, visit our website on http://www.mahermouhajer.com/

