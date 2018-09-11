Education

Autism Spectrum Disorder in Special Education Disputes

Comment(0)

Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Autism Spectrum Disorder in Special Education Disputes” our expert speakers will guide you on the medical, legal & educational aspects of this condition with current laws and ways to support these special young people by providing them with the best environment of education. The event will be held LIVE on Friday, Sep 21, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the different laws students on the autism spectrum, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Section 504, and the most up-to-date case law involving student with autism including the Supreme Court decision in Endrew F and how different courts are applying the new “standard.”

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Hope N. Kirsch & Lori Kirsch-Goodwin,
Hope N. Kirsch, M.A.(Ed.), Esq., is a licensed special education teacher and attorney having experience. She practices special education law at Kirsch-Goodwin & Kirsch, PLLC, representing K-12 and higher education students throughout Arizona in school-related matters including advocacy, Due Process, 504s, OCR, discipline, and bullying.

Lori Kirsch-Goodwin, Esq., is a 30+ year litigation attorney whose practice is devoted to education and special education matters on behalf of students and their families. Lori has a Bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and her law degree from Bridgeport (now Quinnipiac) University.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• What is autism?
• Medical diagnosis of autism vs. educational eligibility
• Creating a meaningful IEP for students with autism in light of the case of
Endrew F
• Bullying and harassment involving students with autism • Avenues of dispute
resolution
• Federal laws impacting students with autism, including the IDEA and Section
504

To register for the webinar, visit
https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/autism-spectrum-disorder-in-special-education-disputes? tm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit
www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries
support@edupliance.com

Related Articles
Education

Petroleum Engineering

We feel privileged to announce “Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery” during December 06-08, 2018 in Dubai, UAE, with the theme of “Exploring Innovation and vivid techniques in Petroleum Engineering & Natural Gas Recovery”. In this unlimited joy we are pleased to invite your Organization to take part in Petroleum-Engineering 2018 Conference […]
Education

CADETS ACADEMY – provides best NDA and CDS Coaching in Delhi

Cadets Academy is a professional and leading Coaching center in Delhi providing affordable coaching services for various competitive exams like NDA coaching, SSB Interviews, CDS, SSC and many more. We provide best quality training and coaching with advance study material and best environment to study. the trainers and faculty members provide in depth understanding of […]
Education

Skillsoft and SumTotal Announce Innovation Awards Winners at India Perspectives 2018

editor

Leading Indian companies recognized for driving impactful programs in learning, talent, leadership, IT andbusiness skills Pune, Skillsoftand SumTotaltoday announced the 2018 India Innovation Awards winners at its India Perspectives 2018 conference. These awards recognize and celebrate Skillsoft and SumTotal customers and partners for their innovation and powerful programs in learning and development, talent management, leadership […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *