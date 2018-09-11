Business

Aquaculture Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights till 2019

Comment(0)

Aquaculture accounted for close to 50% of the overall consumption of fish across the world in 2012 and is likely to remain a dominant contributor in the coming years. The growing adoption of poly-culture systems, wherein fish farming and rice farming is carried out in the same field, is a key driver for the global aquaculture market. Since many aquatic animals thrive in the waterlogged fields required in rice plantations, this is likely to be a key feature of the global aquaculture market in the coming years. The steady adoption of such techniques is likely to boost the share of the aquaculture segment in the global fish market in the coming years, with the segment expected to overtake the captured fish segment in the coming years.

Aquaculture comprises farming various types of seafood, including fishes and shrimp, oysters, and other mollusks. The aquaculture industry has received a significant boost in recent years from the rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits of consuming fish and fish products. This is likely to remain a promising driver for the aquaculture industry in the coming years, as fish consumption is rising even in areas where seafood hasn’t traditionally been a part of the local cuisine.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=773

The global aquaculture market is expected to reach a valuation of US$195.1 bn by the end of 2019.

Freshwater Aquaculture to Retain Dominance in Global Aquaculture Market

Aquaculture can be conducted in fresh, brackish, or marine water, based on the intended produce. Of these, freshwater aquaculture is the leading revenue generator for the global aquaculture market and is likely to remain the dominant segment in the coming years. While fish captured from natural waters have constituted the majority of the global fish market, this has led to severe depletion of the fish population in many parts of the world. This has led to freshwater aquaculture, which is usually carried out in artificially prepared tanks and ponds, taking on an important role in the global aquaculture market.

However, the demand for marine species remains high across the world. Since most fish can exclusively survive in either marine or fresh water, this has led to a growing adoption of aquaculture in marine water. Marine aquaculture is thus likely to be a leading contributor to the global aquaculture market in the coming years.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/aquaculture-market.htm

China to Remain the Leader in Global Aquaculture Production

China is the dominant regional aquaculture market and is expected to account for more than 60% of the global aquaculture market by the end of 2018. Asia Pacific (excluding China) is also a leading regional segment of the global aquaculture market due to the widespread presence of conditions highly conducive to aquaculture.

Related Articles
Business

Efficient, Inspiring And Trendy Office With Office Desk Chairs

editor

Say ‘you’ve arrived’ in style with these efficient, inspiring and traditional or trendy office furniture with these amazing office desk and chairs. Check out these amazing options in office furniture including home office furniture. Whether you are looking for heavy traditional and ornate or just plain functional office furniture, take a look at Annandale Interiors […]
Business

NJ Pest Control Expert Releases 3 Keys to a Successful Bed Bug Plan for Multi-Tennant Property Owners

editor

Managing a property can be difficult, but putting together your bed bug management plan doesn’t have to be. The experts at Anchor Pest Control, a trendsetting Pest Control Company in New Jersey, compiled a list of the 3 most important factors for an effective bed bug plan to assist you through the process. Educate Your […]
Business

Global Fluorochemicals Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Fluorochemicals Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Fluorochemicals market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs by major […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *