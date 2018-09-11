Business

Anti-Aging Market Global Forecast – 2023

Comment(0)

Overview:

Anti-Aging is defined as the technique designed to prevent the appearance of getting older. Aging is known as a cycle of various biochemical processes in the body caused by factors which affect body over a period internally as well as externally and leads to degeneration of body affecting beauty, health and fitness of an individual. There are various anti-aging products like creams, gels, serums, cleansers, moisturizers and facial oils which are used to treat aging-related problems like wrinkles, acne, scars, spots and stretch marks.

 

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/anti-aging-market-1398/request-sample

In the year 2018, Global Anti-Aging Market was valued at USD 42.51 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 55.03 Billion at pace of 5.30% CAGR.

 

Underlying Causes

The demand for different types of anti-aging products is rapidly growing due to rising aging population across the globe, increase in anti-aging awareness campaigns, technological advancements, increasing disposable incomes, and rising demand for natural and organic products are the driving factors for Global Anti-Aging Market. Introduction of new techniques related to new anti-ageing treatments and products are boosting the Anti-Aging Market. However, the restraining factors like high cost of treatments and strict regulatory policies are likely to affect the global anti-aging market during the forecast period.

 

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/anti-aging-market-1398/

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Global Anti-Aging market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global anti-aging market due to increasing awareness about aging signs, rising of aging and obese population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major drivers for anti-aging market. Asia-Pacific is expected to propel the growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for natural and organic products, approval of new anti-aging services, products and devices, and increasing of disposable incomes in this region.

 

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/anti-aging-market-1398/customize-report

 

Major companies for Global Anti-Aging market are Photomedex Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Personal Microderm Coty Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Solta Medical Inc, Alma Lasers Ltd, Cynosure Inc, L’Oreal SA, and Allergan Inc.

Contact Info:                                                                                               
Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla
Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com
Organization: MarketDataForecast™
Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank,B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film    Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Related Articles
Business

WebWaves Provides Trusted and Results-Driven Organic Optimization Services

The digital marketing service in Ottawa helps brands increase traffic, improve conversion rates, and enhance brand credibility, among others through results-driven approach. [OTTAWA, 6/7/2018] – WebWaves recognizes the challenge of competition in today’s business landscape. With thousands of other companies in any given industry, companies find it hard to attract and retain consumer attention. With […]
Business

Polyethyleneglycol Esters of Fatty Acids Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis 2024

Polyethyleneglycol (PEG) ester is a polyether compound manufactured by reacting polyethylene glycol with a fatty acid. Polyethyleneglycol esters consist of a hydrophilic part of surfactants and a lipophilic part of fatty acids. PEG oleates and stearates are superior emulsifiers. By changing the molecular weight of PEG and fatty acids, surfactants covering a wide range of […]
Business

No1 Famous Love Guru Baba Ji – Call Now – +91-7508915833 – Love Problem Solution

Love problem solution baba ji:- Love looks the most beautiful if you love someone, you will know that you will be happy and you can share your problem or happiness with your partner, love is like an endless apology, a tender which becomes a habit. There are many reasons that brakes are responsible for love […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *