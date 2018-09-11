Business

Amanda May Beauty Offers an Amazing Deal on Skin Tightening Products

Amanda May Beauty would like to introduce a back to school beauty sale for their customers. This amazing sale features three great products for one amazing low price: Di’Myoor Instant Face Lift Product originally priced at $99.00, 1 luxury facial originally priced at $145.00 and a brow wax originally priced at $25.00. During this limited time sales event, you can enjoy all three products and services for only $129.00!

With the savings of $140.00, the longevity of these products is well worth even the original sales price. The Di’Myoor Instant Face Lift will tighten skin after just the first use and the product will last for up to three years when used three times a week since only a dab is required to treat a large area.

For the vast majority of individuals, the results seen with these products are instant. After one use, the client will feel the skin tighten and firm and see the wrinkles and fine lines begin to disappear. It is the time of year when everyone is heading back to school and students, teachers and parents can get stressed out. Amanda May Beauty wants to break the cycle of stress with a calming, soothing and rejuvenated experience any woman will enjoy.

To learn more about the deals available on their skin tightening products, visit the Amanda May Beauty website or call 234-205-0261

About Amanda May Beauty: Amanda May Beauty offers an exclusive line of beauty products, including alluring services like creative eyelash extensions, state-of-the-art techniques for microblading, skin care and makeup, as well as everything else clients need to look their best every day.

Company: Amanda May Beauty
Address: 549 S. Chillicothe Rd Ste. 110, Aurora, OH 44202, USA
Telephone No : 234-205-0261
Email ID: Megan.amandamay@gmail.com
https://amandamaybeauty.com/

