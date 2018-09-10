Business

University of Chicago, economics

Comment(0)

Raaj K. Sah

Raaj Sah is a professor in the Harris School and the College, and an associated faculty member in the Department of Economics. He has previously taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Princeton University, and the University of Pennsylvania. He received a PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and a MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

He has written on the nature and consequences of human fallibility. His work in this area has been applied in many different contexts, including the architecture of organizations, comparison of alternative economic systems, decentralization of leadership and authority, and several branches of management sciences.

Related Articles
Business

To Properly Tackle Issues on Shot Blasting Device

Shot blasting machine is a type of device that performs different treatments really well and tackles issues requiring hard manpower effort with aplomb. Certainly if it is polishing metal, clearing away dirt and rust or even surface treatment, there’s no better way. Engraving and etching form part of the process. Why shot blasting machines require […]
Business

Global Welding Materials Market to be Worth USD 16 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 5%

Global Welding Materials Market Report Added By marketresearchfuture.com, offers Global Industry Share, Growth, Size, Trends, and Forecast Till 2023. Welding Materials Market Report also covers key players, segregate the market into different segmentations and factors affecting the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities Current Market Scenario:-  The global Welding Materials market is expected to cross USD […]
Business

suntv

suntv Watch 24/7 Live Suntv Tamil Latest, Tamil News, Tamil Live Streaming HD Video Free. Thousands of People to Chat & Share Comments online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *