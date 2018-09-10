South America Animal Feed Additive Market to Surpass $ 2 Billion by 2023: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “South America Animal Feed Additive Market Research Report By Type, By Livestock, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, animal feed additive market in South America is forecast to reach $ 2.11 billion by 2023, backed by growing consumption of protein rich food on account of increasing consumer focus towards health and reducing risks of diet-related diseases. The region is also witnessing innovative animal husbandry practices for better crop yield. To improve the gut health, muscle health, etc., the animals are administered with feed additives to supply them with proper nutrition. Thus, growing focus towards the dietary needs of animals is anticipated to positively impact the region’s animal feed additive market in coming years.

On account of huge demand for chicken and pork meat, production of guinea, geese, chicken, pigeons and pigs is increasing at a robust pace in the region. Poultry and swine are expected to emerge as the largest demand generating livestock segments in South America animal feed additive market during the forecast period. Amino acid based feed additive type dominates the region’s animal additive market, owing to the fact that the product segment meets the nutritional requirements of animals and offers a cost-effective means of supplying protein.

“Brazil controls the largest share in the South America animal feed additive market, mainly due to huge demand for high quality meat from the country. Thus, more and more manufacturers are using quality animal feed additives to meet the demand. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals, consequently, a gradual shift towards the use of natural growth promoters is being witnessed, which in turn is anticipated to aid the South America animal feed additive market in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“South America Animal Feed Additive Market By Type, By Livestock, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of animal feed additive market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the South America animal feed additive market.