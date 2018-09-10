Health and Wellness

Sound Meditation and Nada Yoga with renowned sound healer Rivesh Vade at Moon Magic Meditation by Thriive Art & Soul

Comment(0)

As the new moon renews herself, join Thriive for a relaxation and vibrational cleansing experience through Sound Therapy with renowned sound therapist and Nada Yogi – Rivesh Vade. Immerse yourself in the sound bath of melodious Ektara performance and tuneful chanting by Rivesh Vade, as part of the Moon Magic series, organised by Thriive Art & Soul on 10th September 2018 at The Integral Space, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Let the sound waves wash over you and allow yourself to escape to deeper levels of relaxation. Learn to gently align your frequencies and retrain your emotional patterns for greater well being.

Moon Magic is a series of theme based guided meditation events, organised every new and full moon, by Thriive Art & Soul, India’s first global wellness portal, and conducted by Thriive’s verified alternative therapists.

Come be a part of this evening to uplift, transform, and thriive!

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Agricultural Disinfectants Market Research, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trend, 2023

Market Overview: Agricultural disinfectants are majorly used to promote plant as well as animal health and protect them against microbial infection such as bacteria, virus, fungi and others. Disinfectants are extremely effective in reaching out the microbial infections and with increasing demand of animal products, growing incidence of diseases among the livestock, and emergence of […]
Health and Wellness

Being Indian Doctor !BLESSING OR CURSE…?

More Than 26 Suicides Of Young Medical Students And Resident Doctors In A Short Span ,Pan India Clearly A Signal Of Ongoing Man Made Disaster…….an analysis . Doctors ,a noble profession have highest rate of the suicide among all the professions worldwide.now developping countries like India are facing these incidences in a huge number which […]
Health and Wellness

Santamedical Announces Offer 42% Off Coupon Code For TENS Unit

Santamedical has come up with an exciting offer on its PM-510 TENS Unit Electronic Pulse Massager, the brand is giving flat 42% off on purchase of three units or more of this device. The offer is running on www.amazon.com and to avail the offer use coupon code GWGVRJSS. 16th May 2018; For Immediate Release Healthcare […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *