Tech

Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

Comment(0)

​Solar powered electric vehicle is an electric vehicle that uses solar energy as a power source. It is an eco-friendly vehicle that utilizes solar cells to convert the Sun’s radiant energy into electricity and works on the principle of the photovoltaic effect. Solar panels are mounted on the solar powered electric vehicle that contains photovoltaic cells which convert solar energy into electric energy and help to power the vehicle. Electricity produced using the solar panels is stored in batteries, and these charged batteries are employed to drive the motor, which serves here as an engine and moves the vehicle. There is no mixing of fuel, as it uses solar energy as a mode of fuel; subsequently, there is no combustion of fuel in solar powered electric vehicles. Solar powered electric vehicles are expected emphasize the need for utilizing renewable energy in the automotive industry.
Growing concern regarding carbon emissions by global regulatory bodies is a major factor that is estimated to drive the solar powered electric vehicle market during the forecast period. Solar powered electric vehicle is an answer to environmental degradation and energy shortages. It makes the vehicle more efficient and economical, as compared to fuel vehicles. All kinds of conventional sources of fuel are on the verge of exhaustion, which in turn is estimated to lead to an increase in demand for solar powered electric vehicles during the forecast period. It also helps vehicle owners to comply with state regulations regarding emissions from fuel systems. Solar powered electric vehicles offer numerous benefits such as no pollution, less maintenance, easy to charge, noise-free operation and increased vehicle efficiency, which in turn is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. A solar powered electric vehicle is the best option, which provides the most comprehensive answer to the present issue of urban pollution in a simple, economic, and inoffensive manner. Solar energy directly relies on the Sun’s rays, which provide energy to the entire vehicle, and hence, change in weather is likely to reduce the power of solar energy. This is expected to hamper the solar powered electric vehicle market.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Solar Powered Electric Vehicle MarketRequest a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42365

The global solar powered electric vehicle market can segmented based on solar panel location, vehicle type, vehicle parts, and region. Based on solar panel location, the solar powered electric vehicle market can be divided into three segments. Among which, roof placed solar panel accounts for a major share of the market, as compared to other segments. Roof placed solar panels are designed to absorb direct solar radiant energy and the segment holds a prominent share owing to its larger surface area, which results in increased energy absorption.

Based on vehicle type, the solar powered electric vehicle market can be segregated into two segments. The passenger vehicle segment holds a larger share of the market share as compared to other segments. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchbacks, multi-purpose vehicles, sedans, and sport utility vehicles.

Based on vehicle parts, the solar powered electric vehicle market can be classified into four segments. The solar panel segment dominates the market. This is due to its function of absorbing the Sun’s radiant energy and providing power source to the vehicle.

In terms of geography, the solar powered electric vehicle market can be bifurcated into five regions. Among region, North America and Europe account for a major share of the global solar powered electric vehicle market due to rising environmental concern, less cost, increasing demand for electric vehicles, and expansion of the automotive sector, leading to the increased production of solar powered electric vehicles.

Key players operating in the global solar powered electric vehicle market include EVX Pty Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation., Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Venturi, Ford Motor Company, and Nissan Motor Corporation.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=42365

Related Articles
Tech

Text My Main Number Launched Text to Landline App for iOS Users

Text My Main Number is a popular landline texting company that offers the best landline texting services to its clients all across the globe. The company has been offering an advanced Text to Landline web app for its users to access all features of landline texting for business. To meet the increasing demand of their […]
Tech

Huawei E5787 VS ATT Unite Explore AC815S

LTE is becoming mainstream of the LTE evolvement. More and more people are considering upgrading their LTE gadgets to LTE advanced or LTE-A Pro. Huawei E5787 and Netgear Aircard 815s are two hot LTE-A mobile hotspots. If you want to buy one from the two 4G LTE router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html), you May ask: what’s the différence entre […]
Tech

Ursalink and Elmark Plus Announce Distribution Partnership

XIAMEN, CHINA February 5, 2018 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a manufacturer of the M2M/IoT industry’s most reliable, ruggedized, and intelligent industrial cellular router, today has entered into a distribution partnership with Elmark Plus (www.elmarkplus.com.tr), an unmatched sales and service supplier of IIoT products. This relationship will not only enrich Elmark Plus’s M2M hardware offerings, but expands […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *