Search For A High School In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Searching for a high school involves a lot of research and guidance from the right source. The main consideration for students when looking for a high school is that it should provide them with excellent and affordable educational opportunities. Killeen Independent School District is committed to dig just that for the students in central Texas communities of Killeen.

KISD aims at providing best educational opportunities to help students attain their academic goals. It now has 45000 students and comprises of 32 Elementary Schools, 11 Middle schools, 4 High Schools, Early College High School along with a Career Center and a number of specialized campuses. Around 7500 dedicated individuals are a part of the KISD team and contribute in helping students get closer to what they desire to achieve.

The process of applying for a high school at the district is an extremely simple one. Parents & students can check out high schools at the KISD website. Following are some of the exceptional opportunities for high school students in KISD:

• Fine Arts
• KISD Career Center
• Talented and Gifted program
• Dual High School and College Credit
• Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID)
• Athletics
• Shoemaker High Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy.
• Student to Student
• Killeen High School International Baccalaureate (IB) Program.
• Texas Bioscience Institute of Middle College Program.
• Career and Technical Education Brochure
• Ellison High Leadership Academy
• Harker Heights Strings Program

Why KISD?

• Committed to provide students with innovative, thorough and comprehensive education programs.
• Superior learning opportunities.
• Prepare students for success at workplace in future.
• Leadership development.
• Foster teamwork.
• Classroom support and positive daily interactions with students.
• Advanced placement opportunities.

For more information on the Killeen Independent School District, feel free to call at (254) 336-0000. You can also visit KISD Central Office at 200 N. WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX.76543 or log on to https://www.killeenisd.org/

