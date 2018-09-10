Business

NEW FIRE SAFETY SIGNS PLATFORM LAUNCHED

Compliance launches a bespoke Fire safety signs platform that is both a shopping and knowledge hub for fire safety signs and other warning safety signs exclusively in the UK.
August 8, 2018 – Compliance, launches an impressive 8000 product fire safety signs shopping and knowledge platform in the UK, specifically, targeting business establishments in the UK, in accordance to the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 with BS EN ISO 7010:2012. BS ISO 16069 is the British Standard relating to the planning, design and marking for Safety Way Guidance Systems.
The platform, which houses 8000 fire safety and warning signs catalogue, is initially a secure shopping service, with next day delivery and a lowest price guarantee. The platform will also launch it’s article and knowledge hub which will further engage and inform it’s visitors on how to use safety and warning signs as per regulatory compliance.
UK employers are required to ensure that a regulated fire risk assessment has been conducted, in accordance to the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.
The platform is located here : https://www.firesafetysigns.co.uk
About Fire Safety Signs UK
Based in London they supply every possible type of fire safety and warning signages throughout the UK. Firesafetysigns.co.uk have the fastest lead times in the UK and offer next day delivery.

