Narendra Bhati of Suma Soft Ranked Amongst Top 5 Hackers By Slack

Congratulations!! We proudly applaud our employee Narendra Bhati for securing a rank in top 5 hackers in Slack Bug Bounty Program against other Security Researchers participating from across the globe. Narendra was awarded cash rewards and ranking in Slack top 5 for identifying multiple security bugs and reporting security vulnerabilities on the Slack Products.

Slack, a cloud-based company based in San Francisco specializes in the set proprietary team of tools and services was founded in 2013 by Stewart Butterfield. It is ranked No.3 in Forbes’s list of top 100 Cloud and has more than 5 million users every day. In general, more than 2000 hackers actively participate in this Bug Bounty program every year, out of some of the participants are in the top run.

Bug Bounty program helps hackers to get compensation, recognition and rewards Hackers for finding bugs before general public is aware of it. The ranking is based on the number and threat intensity of the bugs.

Suma Soft generously encourages its employees progressing in their specialized fields and appreciate their achievements wholeheartedly.

Suma Soft is an ISO certified company delivering comprehensive Cybersecurity services to global clientele.
Know More – https://www.sumasoft.com/cyber-security-services-usa/

Contact Details:

Name: Narendra Bhati

LinkedIn ID: https://www.linkedin.com/in/imnarendrabhati/

Email : narendra.bhati@sumasoft.net

website: www.sumasoft.com

