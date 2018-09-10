Male Infertility Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Male Infertility Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Male Infertility Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Male Infertility.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Male Infertility Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Male Infertility Market are Endo International plc, Sanofi, Bayer Group, SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Andrology Solutions, Halotech DNA SL, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aytu BioScience, Inc. and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. According to report the global male infertility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1604

Male infertility refers to a male’s inability to cause pregnancy in a fertile female. A male’s fertility generally relies on the quantity and quality of their sperms. If the number of sperm a man ejaculates is low or if the sperm are of a poor quality, it will be difficult, and sometimes impossible, for him to cause a pregnancy. Infertility is a widespread problem. It is estimated that one in 20 men has some kind of fertility problem with low numbers of sperm in his ejaculate. There are no obvious symptoms/signs of infertility. Intercourse, erections and ejaculation will usually happen without difficulty. The quantity and appearance of the ejaculated semen generally appears normal to the naked eye. Some of the medical causes that leads to infertility in men includes swelling of the veins that drain the testicles, infection, ejaculation issues, tumors, hormone imbalances and many others. Medication can treat some issues that affect male fertility, including hormone imbalances and erectile dysfunction. Surgery can be effective for repairing blockages in the tubes that transport sperm. Surgery can also be used for repair of varicocele.

Some of the key trends followed around the globe that is leading to male infertility problems includes intentionally delayed childbearing among professional couples, delayed marriage , changing lifestyle, increased rates of obesity,rising lifestyle associated disease and obtaining advanced education and establishing a professional career . In addition, development of advance technology to treat male infertility issues are responsible for driving growth in this region. Social taboos is one of the reason that pose threat to male infertility market. Furthermore increased awareness concerning male infertility treatment and rising medical tourism are some of the factors that can create growth opportunities in near future.

Geographically, Europe dominated the male infertility market in 2017. Europe attributed to the highest market share owing to presence of advance and well equipped fertility clinics, higher adoption of costlier treatments and high awareness level are the factors driving growth in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to rising lifestyle associated disease and increase number of people focused on their professional career.

Segment Covered

The report on global male infertility market covers segments such as, test and treatment. On the basis of test the global male infertility market is categorized into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, computer-assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration assay and others. On the basis of treatment the global male infertility market is categorized into assisted reproductive technology (ART) and medication.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global male infertility market such as, EMD Sereno, Inc., Endo International plc, Sanofi, Bayer Group, SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Andrology Solutions, Halotech DNA SL, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aytu BioScience, Inc. and Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global male infertility market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of male infertility market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the male infertility market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the male infertility market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-male-infertility-market