Light Field Market 2018 Global Share, Emerging factors, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Companies such as Light Field Lab, Inc. (U.S.), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), FoVI 3D Inc. (U.S.), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), and Lytro, Inc. (U.S.) are the leading providers of light field solution in the global market. The factors driving the light field market growth are artificial intelligence, 4D technologies, and others. On December 2017, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has paid in advance for research and development on Light Field Market technology and artificial intelligence, to Plex-VR Digital Technology, a Shanghai-based light field Tech Company. Furthermore, next generation virtual reality is boosting the growth of light field market to a large extent. Next generation virtual reality is used to capture real-time virtual reality content where volumetric capture techniques are used to capture a high resolution full scape scene.

The global light field market is growing rapidly. The growing penetration of smartphones, consumer electronics, and others is gaining momentum in the light field market. The light field with 360 degree capturing technologies with high definition photo is gaining popularity among users. Light field camera with high resolution is used for capturing a wide range of images, sharp focus, and video surveillance. Light field technology is widely used in various sectors, such as military and defense, media and entertainment, and healthcare, among other applications, which are propelling the light field market growth.

Get Sample Report for Global light field market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5715

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global light field market are Light Field Lab, Inc. (U.S.), Avegant Corporation (U.S.), FoVI 3D Inc. (U.S.), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), Cannon Inc. (Japan), Lytro, Inc. (U.S.), OTOY (U.S.), Leia (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Holografika (Hungary), Pelican Imaging Corp. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Lumii (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations Corp. (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of light field market is studied for regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The light field market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of machine learning technologies and artificial intelligence, which are propelling the market growth to a large extent. The light field market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period due to increasing penetration of advanced technology-based photographic devices among users in these region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are the emerging light field markets, which are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Segmentation of Light Field Market:

The global light field market is segmented into technology, verticals, and region. The technology segment is sub-segmented imaging solution, light field display, and others. Further, imaging solution is sub-segmented into 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout and animation, 3D rendering, image reconstruction, and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into military and defense, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Industries News:

On 11 September 2017, Red Digital Cinema went into partnership with Leia Inc., the leading provider of light field holographic display solutions for mobile, to provide disruptive light field holographic smartphone across the world. With this strategic partnership, these companies are bringing light field holographic display solutions among consumers, with stunning holographic content and 3D for user’s entertainment.

March 16, 2018, Google Inc. is investing into light field technology to reach to new height on this technology. With research on virtual reality, Google is using 13 GoPro cameras to capture images, which have a light field effect.

Get Complete Report for Global light field market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/light-field-market-5715

Intended Audience

Light field companies

Light field providers

3D animation vendors

3D animation service providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com